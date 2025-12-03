WEIL Hotel: Crafting a Legacy of Luxury, Purpose, and Community

IPOH, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 December 2025 - In the heart of Perak, where colonial charm meets modern ambition, WEIL Hotel stands as a quiet revolution in Malaysia’s hospitality landscape. Since earning its five-star accolade in 2009, the hotel has done more than welcome guests — it has redefined the city skyline, revitalised tourism, and reimagined what Ipoh’s hospitality can be. With thoughtful design, authentic service, and a steadfast focus on sustainability, WEIL has become a beacon of renewal and pride for the community.Leading this transformation is Mr. Yu-Wei Liew, Managing Director and Co-Founder of WEIL Hotel recently named Asia’s Most Admirable Young Leader 2025 by the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards. A graduate of Imperial College London and École Hôtelière de Lausanne, Yu-Wei returned to Malaysia with a singular vision: to build a homegrown luxury brand that unites sophistication with purpose and service with soul.WEIL Hotel opened in 2014, following its entry into hospitality in 2010. Almost immediately, the property redefined urban luxury in Ipoh. Accolades such as the Malaysia Landscape Architecture Award (ILAM) for sustainable design and the official 5-Star Rating by the Ministry of Tourism affirmed WEIL’s belief that beauty, functionality, and environmental care can coexist. The Concept Floor, launched in 2016, blended heritage with contemporary design, positioning WEIL as a trendsetter in purposeful hospitality.At its core, WEIL celebrates the art of dining. From Tiffin All Day Dining, where Malaysian and international flavours meet, to Yuk Sou Hin, a contemporary Chinese restaurant, and The Deck Gastrobar, Ipoh’s favourite rooftop haven — each outlet reflects craftsmanship, creativity, and connection.Innovation remains the heartbeat of WEIL. In 2019, it became Perak’s first hotel to introduce a co-working space, merging business, leisure, and imagination. Recent accolades — including Best City Hotel (Perak Tourism Awards 2024), Top Luxury 5-Star Hotel (ASEAN Chinese Book of Records), Trip.com Best Premium Hotel, and Trip.com Rising Star Award — underscore WEIL’s evolution as a brand that grows with its community.Sustainability is woven into WEIL’s DNA. As Perak’s first hotel with its own food composting system, WEIL diverts over 36,500 kilograms of food waste annually from landfills, transforming it into nutrient-rich compost. Through its “Be An Eco-Hero” initiative, the hotel engages guests and locals in responsible practices. Combined with energy-efficient systems, green-certified fixtures, and biodegradable amenities, WEIL continues to set benchmarks for responsible luxury.In November 2025, WEIL Hotel reached a historic milestone — becoming Malaysia’s first ESG-certified hotel under the ESG Certification for Hotels & Resorts Programme by the Malaysian Association of Hotels, in partnership with SGS Malaysia and Saimatrix Integrated, and supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture. In the same month, it proudly became the first hotel in Perak to attain the prestigious LEED O+M Gold Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). These dual recognitions not only set new benchmarks for responsible hospitality in Malaysia — they also further cemented Yu-Wei Liew’s outstanding leadership and his commitment to shaping a future where luxury and sustainability go hand in hand.The launch of the WEIL Horizon digital rewards programme in 2025 reflects the brand’s dedication to meaningful hospitality and guest appreciation. Looking ahead, WEIL is expanding its footprint through hotel management and consultancy services across Malaysia and the Asia-Pacific region. Beyond hotels, Yu-Wei’s passion for education shines through P.I.T.H. Kindergarten, a school he co-founded to nurture creativity, curiosity, and compassion in young learners.Today, WEIL Hotel stands as a proud symbol of Malaysia’s homegrown excellence. Yu-Wei’s vision embodies the evolution of a leader who dares to dream differently — proving that true hospitality is not just about serving guests, but about shaping a sustainable, meaningful future with integrity, empathy, and imagination. A true testament to his leadership and the recognition bestowed by the ACES Awards.Hashtag: #ACESAwards #MORSGroup #Sustainability #Leadership #ACES2025

