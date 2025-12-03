Scottsdale, Arizona - Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025 - Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc. (TSXV: GRB) (OTC Pink: GEBRF) ("Greenbriar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced the closing process for the USD $40 million Sage Ranch senior secured construction loan, to be provided by a private fund vehicle managed by Voya Investment Management. The company is working with its US legal counsel and advisors to meet the conditions of the credit facility. This action has been instigated by the revising of the Water Supply Assessment to provide comfort for the water resource availability to satisfy California law.Greenbriar is a leading developer of sustainable real estate and renewable energy. With long-term, high impact projects and led by a successful industry-recognized operating and development team, Greenbriar targets deep valued assets directed at accretive shareholder value.Jeffrey J. CiachurskiChief Executive Officer and DirectorPhone: 949.903.5906

