New facility is set to be South Korea’s most advanced automated hub for clinical logistics and sourcing, reinforcing the nation’s position as a leader in clinical research innovation

GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 December 2025 - Zuellig Pharma, a leading healthcare solutions company in Asia, today announced the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art Clinical Trial Support (CTS) Innovation Center in South Korea.The opening of this facility underscores Zuellig Pharma's continued investment and commitment to advancing healthcare, reinforcing its position as a trusted regional partner in driving meaningful outcomes for patients, partners, and communities across the region.Strategically located near the Gyeongbu Expressway in Gyeonggi-do province, the new 3,800-square-meter facility is set to redefine standards in clinical trial logistics through automation, digitalization, and stringent Good Practice (GxP) compliance. It is designed to enhance operational efficiency, scalability, and reliability across diverse therapeutic areas."As part of an integrated healthcare solutions company, this milestone marks a significant step forward for Zuellig Pharma in remaining agile and responsive to the evolving clinical trial landscape. It also reflects Zuellig Pharma's continued commitment to advancing healthcare through innovation and sustainable infrastructure, creating greater access to treatments and delivering meaningful outcomes for partners and communities we serve," said John Graham, CEO of Zuellig Pharma.The facility is equipped with advanced capabilities that set new standards for clinical trial logistics. It features a fully automated order fulfillment system that enhances the speed, accuracy, and reliability of clinical supply delivery. Its flexible and scalable architecture ensures uninterrupted operations, while robust cybersecurity measures safeguard sensitive clinical trial data.In addition, the facility provides comprehensive temperature-zone support, enabling Zuellig Pharma to manage thousands of unique clinical trial SKUs under strict ambient, cold, frozen, deep frozen, cryogenic and return storage conditions. This ensures that temperature-sensitive products are handled with the highest level of precision throughout the entire supply chain.Designed with precision, the facility's specialized repackaging infrastructure is built to accommodate controlled environments tailored to ambient, cold, frozen, and amber light repackaging specifications. These environments meet stringent clinical and regulatory standards, ensuring product integrity is maintained throughout the clinical trial lifecycle. Furthermore, an integrated end-to-end tracking and monitoring system provides full chain-of-custody, complete traceability, and adherence to GxP requirements, reinforcing quality and compliance at every stage."As of 2025, South Korea ranks among the world's top 10 clinical trials markets and holds the third-largest number of R&D pipelines globally. Our new facility has been built to meet this rising demand, redefining how investigational products are stored, managed, and distributed. With precision in mind, we aim to enable the reliable delivery of critical therapies to improve patient access and outcomes worldwide," added Giuseppe Leo, SVP, Clinical Trial Support Business Unit Lead, Zuellig Pharma.Over the past year, the center has supported over 3,000 cumulative studies in collaboration with more than 100 clients, managing an annual volume of approximately 13,000 outbound shipments, including chemical, biologics, medical devices and cellular and gene therapies. Its extensive track record includes partnerships with 14 of the world's top 20 pharmaceutical companies and 8 of the top 10 global CROs, underscoring its position as a trusted partner in global clinical trial research.Hashtag: #ZuelligPharma #ClinicalTrials #Automation #Healthcare #Pharmaceuticals #ColdChain #Logistics

Zuellig Pharma is a leading healthcare solutions company in Asia, and our purpose is to make healthcare more accessible to the communities we serve. We provide world-class distribution, commercialization, and clinical trial support services, underpinned by a strong culture of innovation to support the growing healthcare needs in this region. The company was founded a hundred years ago and has grown to become a multibillion-dollar business covering 18 markets with over 12,000 employees. Our people serve more than 200,000 medical facilities and work with over 450 clients, including the top 20 pharmaceutical companies in the world.

