Bringing together 16 insurers to deliver greater choice, clarity, and convenience for every Malaysian driver.

A commemorative group photo of BJAK CEO Ronald Lim with YB Syed Saddiq, Bella Astillah and the 16 insurer partners, capturing their recognition and support for BJAK’s continued growth in the digital insurance space.





KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 November 2025 - BJAK Malaysia celebrates a landmark achievement in its journey as the country’s Largest Digital Insurance Ecosystem, following its official recognition as an approved financial adviser (FA) under Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM). This pivotal milestone not only corroborates BJAK’s credibility and compliance within the financial services industry but also unlocks new possibilities for Malaysian car owners by expanding access, enhancing transparency, and redefining how insurance is experienced in the digital age.To mark this occasion, BJAK is proud to announce the formation of Malaysia’s largest online insurance partnership, bringing together 16 leading insurers on a single digital platform. The achievement reflects six years of sustained collaboration and positions BJAK as the most comprehensive and trusted digital insurance platform in the country.The participating insurers include AIG, Allianz, Chubb, Great Eastern, Takaful Ikhlas, Liberty Insurance, Lonpac Insurance, Generali, MSIG Insurance, Pacific & Orient Insurance, RHB Insurance, Berjaya Sompo Insurance, Takaful, Tokio Marine, Tune Protect and Zurich Takaful.Since its launch, BJAK has rapidly grown into one of Malaysia’s most widely used digital insurance services, enabling users to compare, purchase and renew policies online with ease. As an approved FA under BNM, BJAK is now authorised to provide professional, unbiased financial advice tailored to individual needs, strengthening its role not just as a tech enabler, but as a trusted advisor in the insurance and takaful space.Ronald Lim, Chief Executive Officer of BJAK Malaysia, shared, “This is a major step forward for BJAK and for digital insurance in Malaysia. It allows us to deepen our commitment to transparency, choice, and consumer empowerment - values that have guided our journey from day one.”BJAK’s expanded insurer network offers the widest digital access to motor insurance and takaful products in the country. Users can compare quotations side-by-side, review coverage benefits with clarity, and make informed decisions, all from a single, secure interface.“Bringing 16 insurers together on one platform is a collective achievement for BJAK and our partners. This network is the largest of its kind in Malaysia, and it reflects a shared commitment to strengthening digital access, fair comparison and customer empowerment across the industry,” said Ronald.BJAK’s platform simplifies what has traditionally been a fragmented and opaque purchasing experience. By offering clear comparisons and seamless renewals, it supports Malaysia’s push toward financial inclusion and digital literacy.“Consumers deserve clarity and confidence when choosing protection for themselves and their families,” Ronald added. “Our platform is designed to cut through complexity and provide Malaysians with easy, accessible and transparent options tailored to their needs.”The milestone also celebrates the partnerships BJAK has forged over six years with major insurers in Malaysia. This long-standing collaboration continues to strengthen the digital ecosystem and expand protection access nationwide.As Malaysia accelerates its transition toward a digital economy, BJAK’s platform supports government ambitions by offering consumers a compliant, efficient, and inclusive way to engage with financial services. The company remains committed to working closely with insurers and the broader ecosystem to enhance transparency, user experience and digital literacy nationwide.For more information on BJAK and its insurance quotes, please visit https://www.bjak.com Hashtag: #BJAKmy

BJAK Malaysia

BJAK is a leading digital insurance platform in Malaysia, offering consumers seamless access to policies from sixteen insurers and takaful providers. Focused on transparency, convenience and digital innovation, BJAK empowers millions of Malaysians to make smarter protection decisions through regulated, technology-driven solutions.