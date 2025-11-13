6 Third Paradise Art Installations



Date: 17 November - 07 December



Venue: Sophia Loren House, Wan Chai



In Collaboration With: Khalif Yu



Intro: Created by Khalif Yu, a fibre artisan from Hong Kong (China), the artwork skilfully employs natural materials to offer a stunning interpretation of Michelangelo Pistoletto's Third Paradise. Created using sustainable fibres and practices, this intricate installation will adorn the balcony of the Sophia Loren House on Johnston Road in Wan Chai, serving as a breathtaking visual centrepiece that promotes sustainability. Every knot and weave reflects Khalif's commitment to preserving nature and encouraging conversations about environmental awareness and the interconnectedness of life. The installation invites viewers to consider a shared future in which art, sustainability and community can flourish together.



Date: 19 November - 16 December



Venue: Arrival Hall of Terminal 1, Hong Kong International Airport



In Collaboration With: Vivienne Tam



Intro: Taking inspiration from the Third Paradise concept and featuring the iconic OPERA GIRL from the designs of the famous fashion designer Vivienne Tam, the digital artwork promotes sustainability by highlighting the rich tradition of Chinese opera alongside contemporary eco-conscious practices at Hong Kong Airport's Terminal 1 arrival hall. The vibrant imagery of the OPERA GIRL is intertwined with visuals that showcase sustainable materials and methods used in opera costumes and sets, emphasising how traditional artistry can evolve to embrace environmental responsibility. As the video unfolds, it encourages travellers to appreciate the cultural significance of Chinese opera while inspiring them to adopt sustainable choices in their own lives.



Date: 20 November - 25 December



Venue: Hung Hom Harbourfront Promenade



In Collaboration With: Dorian Ho



Intro: Guided by the concept of the Third Paradise, the artwork draws on the dynamic energy of the National Games, incorporating the Third Paradise symbol into the sporting atmosphere. This allows everyone to immerse themselves in the endless vitality that resides in the harmony of the sea and sky. Sport plays a vital role in promoting sustainability by fostering community well-being, encouraging environmental responsibility and inspiring collective action towards a healthier, more sustainable future.



Date: 22 November - 19 December



Time: 07:30 – 22:30



Venue: "Tunnel of Future Innovations", City University of Hong Kong



In Collaboration With: Zoie Lam



Intro: Riding on the Third Paradise concept, the Hong Kong-based artist Zoie Lam draws inspiration from the vibrant cultural tapestry of Sham Shui Po, infusing iconic elements of this bustling Hong Kong district into a captivating video that emphasizes sustainability. Alongside this, she weaves in the rich heritage of Italy, showcasing the charming streets and the lively markets of Italy. Through a blend of traditional motifs and contemporary aesthetics, Zoie highlights the rich street life, local markets, and architectural gems that define both Sham Shui Po and Italy, while showcasing sustainable practices and initiatives from these communities. The video, designed to be displayed in the "Tunnel of Future Innovations" connecting CityUHK and Festival Walk, serves as a visual journey, inviting viewers to experience the dynamic energy and cultural heritage of both areas while promoting awareness of environmental responsibility.



Date: 27 November - 14 December



Time: 09:00 – 23:00



Venue: G/F, Hong Kong Cultural Centre, Tsim Sha Tsui



In Collaboration With: Hong Kong Ballet



Intro: The Hong Kong Ballet is set to create a mesmerising art installation inspired by Michelangelo Pistoletto's Third Paradise, incorporating ballet elements and materials from the popular Nutcracker ballet. Located in the main foyer of the Hong Kong Cultural Centre, this innovative piece will blend the elegance of ballet with a powerful sustainability message through upcycling practices. Incorporating costumes, props and sets from The Nutcracker, the installation will celebrate the beauty of artistic expression and highlight the importance of environmental awareness. Every element will symbolise the harmony between nature and artistry, prompting viewers to contemplate their connection to the environment.

