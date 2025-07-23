A VinFast representative officially introduces the VinFast VF 7 model at GIIAS 2025.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 July 2025 -The VF 7 is making its debut in its third market with two distinct versions: the VF 7 Eco and the VF 7 Plus.In Indonesia, the VinFast VF 7 Eco is priced from(on-the-road, battery included), while the Plus version is offered at(on-the-road, battery included). An early bird price offor the Eco andfor the Plus will apply to the first 200 customers who receive delivery, or to those who take delivery by September 1, 2025 (whichever comes first).VinFast also applies complimentary charging at VinFast stations operated by the global charging station development company V-GREEN until March 1, 2028. In terms of after-sales, the VF 7 is backed by one of the best warranty policies in its segment, offering a vehicle warranty of 10 years or 200,000 km (whichever comes first).Customers can place orders for the VF 7 at VinFast's nationwide dealership showrooms or directly at the Company's booth at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2025, which opens for public from July 24 to August 3. The first VF 7 vehicles are expected to be delivered to Indonesian customers this year.VinFast will also bring a variety of attractive promotional programs to GIIAS 2025. For the latest VF 7 model, the first 125 customers who place an order at the event will receive a voucher worth IDR 7,000,000, redeemable for flight tickets at Ticket.com (the gift will be presented at the time of vehicle delivery).Customers purchasing the VF 3 will receive accessory upgrade voucher valued at up to IDR 5,000,000 and VF 5 customer get upgrade to light alloy wheels. Meanwhile, those ordering the VF e34 or VF 6 will be offered travel vouchers worth up to IDR 6,000,000.Mr. Kariyanto Hardjosoemarto, CEO of VinFast Indonesia, shared, "We are immensely proud to mark a significant milestone in the Indonesian market today. With the launch of our fifth model, VinFast is rapidly establishing the most diverse all-electric product range in the archipelago. By leveraging our versatile product lineup and comprehensive 'For a Green Future' ecosystem, we aim to meet every transportation and financial need while powerfully inspiring the shift toward green mobility in Indonesia, creating a sustainable and prosperous future."Both VF 7 Plus and VF 7 Eco feature the "Asymmetric Aerospace" design language, penned by the renowned Italian studio Torino Design. This aesthetic vision embodies freedom, technology, and a forward-thinking, individualistic style.The VF 7's exterior is defined by the signature VinFast "V" LED light strips at the front and rear, creating an unmistakable visual identity. A sloping coupe-style roof, large wheel arches, and alloy wheels up to 19 inches in size contribute to its powerful and athletic stance.With optimal dimensions (4,545 mm length, 2,840 mm wheelbase, 1,890 mm width, 1,635.75 mm height, and 190 mm ground clearance), the VF 7 offers a spacious, airy cabin with premium leather-upholstered seats. The interior is driver-centric, highlighted by a 12.9-inch touchscreen, a heads-up display (HUD), a unique two-tone D-cut steering wheel, and gear selector buttons that evoke the elegance of piano keys.The VF 7 offers a choice of five exterior and two interior colors, with the Plus version featuring a two-tone interior palette for personalized style (For accurate details and availability, please check with your local dealers).In terms of performance, the VinFast VF 7 Plus is equipped with two electric motors delivering a maximum total output of 260 kW (equivalent to 349 horsepower) and 500 Nm of peak torque. Its all-wheel-drive system makes it one of the most powerful vehicles in its class. Paired with a 70.8 kWh battery, the car boasts a maximum range of up to 471 km per full charge (NEDC standard).The VF 7 Eco, meanwhile, features a single electric motor with a maximum output of 130 kW (174 horsepower), 250 Nm of peak torque, and a 59.6 kWh battery, allowing for a maximum range of 430 km per full charge (NEDC standard).The Plus model is ready for long-distance travel and speed enthusiasts, while the Eco model is a stylish, versatile choice for urban commutes.The VF 7's commitment to safety is underscored by its 7 airbags and a full suite of advanced active safety systems, including Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), and Roll Over Mitigation (ROM).The Plus version further elevates the driving experience with an advanced ADAS package, including 17 advanced features including: Highway Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Auto Lane Changing Assist, Emergency Braking and 360 Surround View Monitoring. 