Madame Tussauds Hong Kong’s new Taylor Swift wax figure will celebrate the folklore era, as part of the global entertainment brand’s biggest launch to date

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 July 2025 - In news that's sure to make every Swiftie's wildest dreams come true, global entertainment brand Madame Tussauds today unveils its biggest figure launch to date, creating not one, but. The figures, launching in 13 cities across four continents, will make guests feel as if they've stepped on stage at Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour.This simultaneous multi-figure launch is the most ambitious in Madame Tussauds' 250-year history, reflecting Taylor Swift's standing as one of the most influential and enduring artists of the 21century. The trailblazing star recently wrapped her record-breaking Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour – selling-out 149 dates across five continents – and now Madame Tussauds marks this legacy by immortalising iconic moments from the historic tour for fans around the world., said:A team of more than 40 highly skilled Madame Tussauds artists has been working tirelessly for 14 months on the exciting project, which features each of the 13 figures dressed in a unique fan-favourite look from Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour. Images and footage released today reveal the Madame Tussauds Hong Kong figure celebrates the folklore era in show-stopping style.Featuring dramatic split sleeves and leaf detailing embellishment, the new figure is dressed in a flowing green Alberta Ferretti dress, specially created by the designer for Madame Tussauds Hong Kong. The look is finished with green lace up boots and bespoke microphone created by Rebel Stage Gear UK, the specialist customisation company behind the original microphones Taylor used during Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour.said:Today's launch marks the biggest undertaking by Madame Tussauds since unveiling seven Harry Styles figures in 2023 and eight Lady Gaga figures in 2011. Rolling out across the world-famous entertainment brand's global estate, the new figures will appear in theandattractionswith a touring figure kicking off its residency inFollowing today's iconic unveiling, fans will be able to visit Madame Tussauds Hong Kong's new Taylor Swift wax figure at the attraction from

About Madame Tussauds

Madame Tussauds has been inviting people to walk the red carpet and get closer to the revered for over 250 years. With 22 attractions in the world's top destination cities, we are dedicated to giving millions of visitors the opportunity to mingle with the mighty from A-listers to music legends, heroes of sport, to world leaders. Today, we continue to partner with the global icons of a generation to create astonishing lifelike figures from sittings and offer exciting and interactive experiences to ensure guests have never felt closer to fame.

About Merlin Entertainments

Merlin Entertainments is a world leader in branded entertainment destinations, offering a diverse portfolio of resort theme parks, city-centre gateway attractions and LEGOLAND® Resorts which span across the UK, US, Western Europe, China and Asia Pacific. Dedicated to creating experiences that inspire joy and connection, Merlin welcomes more than 62 million guests annually to its diverse global estate in over 20 countries. An expert in bringing world-famous entertainment brands to life, Merlin works with partners including the LEGO® Group, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Peppa Pig, DreamWorks and Ferrari to create destinations where guests can immerse themselves in a wide array of brand-driven worlds, rides and uplifting learning experiences.



See www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information.