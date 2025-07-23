Research Impact and Innovation

Nine research project teams led by CUHK Faculty of Engineering Professors received funding support in the first two rounds of RAISe+ Scheme, including: Left Photo - Prof. Barbara CHAN (1st left), Prof. Ni ZHAO (2nd left), Prof. Raymond YEUNG (3rd left), Prof. Hon-ki TSANG (3rd right), Prof. Yun-hui LIU (2nd right), and Prof. Samuel AU (1st right); Right Photo - Prof. Ka-wai KWOK (1st left), Prof. Yi-chun LU (2nd right), and Prof. Wei REN (1st right)

Fostering Future Innovation

With the support from CUHK’s leading supervisors and research facilities, Aiana’s research investigates the use of nanomedicine in tissue engineering to enhance healthcare solutions

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 July 2025 - The Faculty of Engineering at The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) continues to strengthen its position in global engineering education and research, with notable achievements across multiple engineering disciplines including Computer Science, Information Engineering, Electronic Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Mechanical and Automation Engineering, Systems Engineering and Engineering Management. Recent rankings highlight the Faculty's research excellence, including the 7in both Artificial Intelligence and Computer Science (U.S. News & World Report 2025–2026), along with 19in Data Science & Artificial Intelligence and 27in Computer Science & Information Systems (QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025).The Faculty's commitment to innovation is demonstrated through nine impactful research projects awarded funding in the first two rounds of Hong Kong Government's Research, Academic and Industry Sectors One-plus Scheme (RAISe+ Scheme). The projects cover a diverse range of innovative areas from advanced engineering, biomedical to materials science, demonstrating a high level of technology which enables the translation of research outcomes into product developments:In addition, the Faculty's researchers have also established multiple start-ups and spin-off companies based on their research findings. At present, the Faculty has successfully seeded two unicorns—SenseTime and Cornerstone Robotics—both of which are valued over US$1 billion.The Faculty of Engineering at CUHK provides one of the world's premier research environments with access to over 80 specialised laboratories. With a strong emphasis on interdisciplinary learning, the Faculty encourages students to explore a diverse range of subjects in their studies and research, equipping them with both a solid foundation and the flexibility needed for their future career development. The Faculty's nurturing environment is exemplified by students like Aiana BAEKOVA, a Kyrgyz Hong Kong PhD Fellowship Scheme (HKPFS) recipient in Biomedical Engineering. "The department's interdisciplinary nature and strong connections with other departments allow students to engage in cutting-edge research while examining their scientific work from various perspectives," shares Aiana.Consistently ranked among the top 100 engineering schools globally, the CUHK Faculty of Engineering remains committed to offering an inspiring environment that empowers future engineering leaders to pursue knowledge and drive innovations at the frontier of modern technology. For more information about the postgraduate programmes available at CUHK's Faculty of Engineering, visit: https://www.gs.cuhk.edu.hk/admissions/programme/engineering Hashtag: #CUHK

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About CUHK

Founded in 1963, CUHK combines tradition with innovation in teaching and research, maintaining strong global partnerships to address real-world challenges.