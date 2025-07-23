HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 July 2025 - The Faculty of Engineering at The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) continues to strengthen its position in global engineering education and research, with notable achievements across multiple engineering disciplines including Computer Science, Information Engineering, Electronic Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Mechanical and Automation Engineering, Systems Engineering and Engineering Management. Recent rankings highlight the Faculty's research excellence, including the 7th in both Artificial Intelligence and Computer Science (U.S. News & World Report 2025–2026), along with 19th in Data Science & Artificial Intelligence and 27th in Computer Science & Information Systems (QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025).
Research Impact and Innovation
The Faculty's commitment to innovation is demonstrated through nine impactful research projects awarded funding in the first two rounds of Hong Kong Government's Research, Academic and Industry Sectors One-plus Scheme (RAISe+ Scheme). The projects cover a diverse range of innovative areas from advanced engineering, biomedical to materials science, demonstrating a high level of technology which enables the translation of research outcomes into product developments:
In addition, the Faculty's researchers have also established multiple start-ups and spin-off companies based on their research findings. At present, the Faculty has successfully seeded two unicorns—SenseTime and Cornerstone Robotics—both of which are valued over US$1 billion.
Fostering Future Innovation
The Faculty of Engineering at CUHK provides one of the world's premier research environments with access to over 80 specialised laboratories. With a strong emphasis on interdisciplinary learning, the Faculty encourages students to explore a diverse range of subjects in their studies and research, equipping them with both a solid foundation and the flexibility needed for their future career development. The Faculty's nurturing environment is exemplified by students like Aiana BAEKOVA, a Kyrgyz Hong Kong PhD Fellowship Scheme (HKPFS) recipient in Biomedical Engineering. "The department's interdisciplinary nature and strong connections with other departments allow students to engage in cutting-edge research while examining their scientific work from various perspectives," shares Aiana.
Consistently ranked among the top 100 engineering schools globally, the CUHK Faculty of Engineering remains committed to offering an inspiring environment that empowers future engineering leaders to pursue knowledge and drive innovations at the frontier of modern technology. For more information about the postgraduate programmes available at CUHK's Faculty of Engineering, visit: https://www.gs.cuhk.edu.hk/admissions/programme/engineering.
Hashtag: #CUHK
Research Impact and Innovation
The Faculty's commitment to innovation is demonstrated through nine impactful research projects awarded funding in the first two rounds of Hong Kong Government's Research, Academic and Industry Sectors One-plus Scheme (RAISe+ Scheme). The projects cover a diverse range of innovative areas from advanced engineering, biomedical to materials science, demonstrating a high level of technology which enables the translation of research outcomes into product developments:
- Accessible Surgical Robotic System led by Prof. Samuel AU, Department of Mechanical and Automation Engineering
- Development of Personalised Advanced Therapeutic Products (ATPs) - Engineered Osteochondral Tissue (eOCT) for cartilage regeneration therapy led by Prof. Barbara CHAN, School of Biomedical Sciences and Department of Biomedical Engineering
- Evolving Interventional Endoscopy – An Endoluminal Robotic Platform for Early-Stage Cancer Resection and Defect Closure led by Prof. Ka-wai KWOK, Department of Mechanical and Automation Engineering
- 3D Vision-Driven Robots led by Prof. Yun-hui LIU, Department of Mechanical and Automation Engineering
- Low-Cost and Intrinsically-Safe Polysulfide Redox Flow Batteries for Long-Duration Energy Storage led by Prof. Yi-chun LU, Department of Mechanical and Automation Engineering
- Silicon Photonic Integrated Circuits for Sensing and Optical Interconnects led by Prof. Hon-ki TSANG, Department of Electronic Engineering
- Intelligent Laser Sensing System for the Energy Industry led by Prof. Wei REN, Department of Mechanical and Automation Engineering
- Network Coding for Next Generation Networks led by Prof. Raymond YEUNG, Department of Information Engineering
- Intelligent Wearable Sensing Technologies for Eldercare and Prevention of Cardiovascular Diseases led by Prof. Ni ZHAO, Department of Electronic Engineering
In addition, the Faculty's researchers have also established multiple start-ups and spin-off companies based on their research findings. At present, the Faculty has successfully seeded two unicorns—SenseTime and Cornerstone Robotics—both of which are valued over US$1 billion.
Fostering Future Innovation
The Faculty of Engineering at CUHK provides one of the world's premier research environments with access to over 80 specialised laboratories. With a strong emphasis on interdisciplinary learning, the Faculty encourages students to explore a diverse range of subjects in their studies and research, equipping them with both a solid foundation and the flexibility needed for their future career development. The Faculty's nurturing environment is exemplified by students like Aiana BAEKOVA, a Kyrgyz Hong Kong PhD Fellowship Scheme (HKPFS) recipient in Biomedical Engineering. "The department's interdisciplinary nature and strong connections with other departments allow students to engage in cutting-edge research while examining their scientific work from various perspectives," shares Aiana.
Consistently ranked among the top 100 engineering schools globally, the CUHK Faculty of Engineering remains committed to offering an inspiring environment that empowers future engineering leaders to pursue knowledge and drive innovations at the frontier of modern technology. For more information about the postgraduate programmes available at CUHK's Faculty of Engineering, visit: https://www.gs.cuhk.edu.hk/admissions/programme/engineering.
Hashtag: #CUHK
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About CUHK
Founded in 1963, CUHK combines tradition with innovation in teaching and research, maintaining strong global partnerships to address real-world challenges.