AWARD RECIPIENT LIST OF THE ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS (APEA) 2025 CHINA CHAPTER





CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

CTF SERVICES LIMITED

CONSTRUCTION

KAISHAN GROUP CO.,LTD.

MANUFACTURING



SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 July 2025 - The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) and Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) China Chapter successfully concluded its latest edition, honoring the nation’s most exceptional enterprises and visionary business leaders at the forefront of innovation, resilience, and sustainable growth in an increasingly dynamic economy. Organized by leading regional NGO, Enterprise Asia, the prestigious dual awards ceremony took place at Grand Hyatt Shanghai on 11 July 2025.The joint awards ceremony recognized outstanding enterprises and entrepreneurs who exemplify business excellence, leadership, and social responsibility in navigating disruption and embracing the green, inclusive economy of tomorrow.A rigorous evaluation process, led by a distinguished panel of judges, assessed over 150 nominees across eight categories for the AREA and four categories for the APEA. The AREA recognized exemplary leaders and enterprises that have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices. In parallel, the APEA honored exceptional organizations and entrepreneurs who exhibited exceptional business performance, strategic foresight, and visionary leadership in navigating today’s dynamic business landscape.In his welcome address, Datuk William Ng, Vice Chairman of Enterprise Asia, stated, “In an era marked by unprecedented challenges and transformation, it is the enterprises and leaders who dare to innovate, uphold responsible business values, and commit to sustainable progress that will define the future. Tonight, we are here to celebrate not just their business success, but their resilience, foresight, and positive impact on society and the environment.”.Among the outstanding AREA award recipients, Town Ray Electrical (Huizhou) Limited received the award under the Green Leadership category for its exemplary environmental stewardship. The company achieved significant results by upgrading waste gas treatment, using low-VOC coating materials, adopting energy-saving equipment, and installing photovoltaic systems. These efforts reduced VOC emissions by 3.699 tons, saved 480 tons of standard coal, cut carbon emissions by 2,792 tons, reduced hazardous waste by 15%, and achieved 100% packaging recycling. The above achievements have also enabled the company to make contributions to society in the field of sustainable development.E.SUN Bank (China) Company, Ltd.’s strong governance, transparency, and accountability have earned it a two-time win in the Corporate Governance category. The bank leads with practices exceeding regulatory standards, including fully recorded Board meetings, independent performance reviews, and a well-indexed annual report. It has received favorable evaluations three times in corporate governance assessments among banks and insurers and maintained over 98% customer satisfaction for three consecutive years.Demonstrating its strong commitment to responsible banking, Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited (“BOCHK”) earned dual honours in the Social Empowerment and Corporate Sustainability Reporting categories. Since 2016, the ‘BOCHK x Food Angel’ initiative has benefited over 210,000 people, recycled 8,800 tonnes of surplus edible food, and produced over 2.1 million meals. These efforts have reduced food waste and supported community dignity through innovations such as the ‘Self-serve Station’. Meanwhile, BOCHK’s has also established a robust sustainability governance framework and its Sustainability Reports strictly align with GRI standards, HKEX’s ESG Guide and follow guidelines such as TCFD, SASB and SDGs. The Reports have also been verified by an independent third party with reasonable assurance.One of the world’s leading aluminum producers, China Hongqiao Group Co., Ltd., also marked a key milestone in its ESG journey with its win in the Corporate Sustainability Reporting category. Guided by a robust ESG governance framework, its latest sustainability report outlines the ambitious ‘2555 dual carbon’ targets—peaking emissions by 2025 and achieving net-zero by 2055—alongside goals such as increasing green electricity usage to 70% by 2030 and reducing aluminum carbon intensity by 40%. The report highlights extensive stakeholder engagement, reinforcing the Group’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and long-term value creation.Further exemplifying leadership in social responsibility, Techtronic Industries (TTI) was recognized under the Social Empowerment category for its transformative initiative, ‘Building Resilience, Empowering Communities’. In partnership with Habitat for Humanity, the project addressed environmental, poverty, and infrastructure challenges by building eight new homes, renovating 20 others in Go Cong and Thai Nguyen, and improving WASH infrastructure for more than 1,800 individuals. Through the Participatory Approach for Safe Shelter Awareness (PASSA) and active employee volunteerism, TTI embedded sustainable development into its core strategy while fostering lasting community impact.Meanwhile, other esteemed winners of the AREA included industry leaders such as Alibaba's Taobao Tmall Group: Xianyu Platform; China Construction Bank Corporation; JD.com, Inc.; Ping An Bank Co., Ltd.; Qisda Corporation, among others. In the APEA segment, notable winners included Kaishan Group Co., Ltd. and CTF Services Limited, recognized for their unparalleled achievements in business excellence.The APEA and AREA 2025 China Chapter were co-organized by Enterprise Accelerator Co., Ltd. and proudly supported by the Hong Kong Young Industrialists Council Limited (HKYIC), International Chamber of Commerce - Hong Kong (ICC-HK), MayCham China in Shanghai, Shanghai Chamber of Commerce in Guangzhou, SingCham Shanghai, and Strategic Public Relations Group. About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation.






