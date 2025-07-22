Black Crystal Roselle Anthocyanin Levels Surge 17.7x — Wel-Bloom Biotech Elevates Taiwan’s Global Ingredient Competitiveness

Wel-Bloom Biotech and the LEARN EATiNG nutrition team host a high-profile seminar. (Image/Wel-Bloom)

Total phenolic content: Measured using the Folin–Ciocalteu colorimetric assay.

Total flavonoid content: Measured using the AlCl₃–NaNO₂–NaOH colorimetric method (also known as the Aluminum chloride colorimetric assay).

Anthocyanins (Delphinidin chloride, Cyanidin chloride): Quantified using HPLC analysis

Total anthocyanins: Measured by the pH differential method

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 July 2025 - Taiwan's leading jelly supplement manufacturer, Wel-Bloom Biotech, recently co-hosted an anthocyanin-focused seminar with LEARN EATiNG, one of the most renowned nutritionist teams in Taiwan. The event highlighted trending international ingredients alongside Taiwan's own Black Crystal Roselle. Attracting around 300 nutrition professionals both online and onsite, the seminar reflected strong industry interest and high expectations for the future of anthocyanin innovation.In recent years, the health supplement market has seen rapid growth, accompanied by a shift in consumer priorities. Today's consumers increasingly believe that "choosing the right ingredients matters more than simply taking more," a mindset that is driving innovation in ingredient formulation. According to the 2024 Top 30 Dietary Trends Report, there is growing interest in the synergistic effects of ingredient combinations. For instance, pairing anthocyanins with fish oil offers comprehensive support for overall health, while combining them with collagen enhances beauty and skin wellness.The Black Crystal Roselle, grown locally in Taiwan, contains naturally high levels of anthocyanins and has recently drawn growing interest in the health supplement field for its promising nutritional potential.As one of the keynote speakers, Wel-Bloom Biotech introduced Wel-ROS6®—a proprietary botanical ingredient derived from Black Crystal Roselle. Developed using triple-patented technology, it is cultivated through natural farming methods and smallholder contract farming to ensure consistent quality and traceability. Laboratory data shows that Wel-ROS6® contains 17.7 times more total anthocyanins than standard commercial roselle. Additionally, total phenolic acids and flavonoids are elevated by 1.9 times and 1.3 times, respectively—highlighting its rich phytochemical profile and high functional value. (See Note 1)The event also featured the Food Industry Research and Development Institute's newly proposed "Food Value Equation":Value = (Sensory Perception × Functional Technology × User Experience) × Amplification Multiplier.This formula highlights the importance of balancing sensory appeal, technological innovation, and user experience—emphasizing that all three elements are essential to creating meaningful value in food products.To meet growing consumer demands for convenience and palatability in health supplements, product development is increasingly focused on factors such as absorption efficiency, flavor optimization, and sustainable sourcing. The rise of "tasty" health products reflects a major trend in preventive wellness—perfectly aligned with today's mindset of "eating less, supplementing smarter." Through its one-stop CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) services, Taiwan's local agriculture can now be transformed from raw materials into globally market-ready products that seamlessly integrate into everyday life.Wel-ROS6®, backed by the support of over 300 health professionals, will be featured alongside other cutting-edge botanical ingredients at the 2025 BIO Asia–Taiwan Exhibition and Vitafoods Asia.We warmly invite you to visit our booth and explore partnership opportunities with Wel-Bloom Biotech to co-create the next generation of best-selling health supplements.Note 1:Testing commissioned to the Food Industry Research and Development Institute:Independent testing by the Forecast Research Lab:Hashtag: #Welbloom #Wel-ROS6 #BlackCrystalRoselle

