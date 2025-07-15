At GIIAS 2025, VinFast will introduce a brand-new right-hand drive model to Indonesian consumers.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 July 2025 -VinFast today announced its return to the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2025, scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 3. At the premier automotive event, the Company will introduce an entirely new right-hand drive model to Indonesian consumers, perfectly complementing its diverse EV lineup. This strategic move reaffirms VinFast's strong commitment to continuous innovation and pioneering role in shaping a green future for Indonesia.GIIAS stands as Indonesia's largest automotive exhibition and one of Southeast Asia's most significant, drawing hundreds of leading global automotive brands.During its return to GIIAS 2025, VinFast will display its full range of electric cars currently available for sale in Indonesia, spanning from the VF 3 (mini SUV), the VF 5 (A-segment SUV), the VF 6 (B-segment SUV), to the VF e34 (C-segment SUV). Notably, the highlight of the event will be the grand debut of a completely new right-hand drive pure-electric model for the Indonesian market.With the impressive debut of this new vehicle, VinFast's product portfolio in Indonesia will expand to five pioneering electric models, underscoring its commitment to offering one of the most comprehensive and diverse pure-electric ranges, crafted to meet Indonesia's evolving sustainable mobility needs.The "VinFast Arena" exhibition space at GIIAS 2025 has a total area of 2,290 m², including indoor and outdoor areas. Located in Hall 2E, VinFast's main booth features a double-decker layout, spanning an impressive 1,030 m². Visitors here can explore the cutting-edge design, advanced technology, and impressive performance of VinFast EVs, alongside green and smart charging solutions.Meanwhile, Hall 11 will host two dynamic outdoor areas designed for direct engagement and hands-on experiences. The VinFast Cube will showcase a single, specially customized vehicle, designed to spark the imagination of VinFast enthusiasts and inspire them to personalize their own vehicles. The VinFast Arena Outdoor is dedicated to providing visitors with the opportunity to experience the full lineup of VinFast cars, from the VF 3, VF 5, VF e34, and VF 6 to the newest car model.In just over a year since its official market entry, VinFast has rapidly introduced a diverse product range covering the most popular segments, from the compact VF 3, versatile VF 5, comfortable VF 6, to the family-friendly VF e34. All models come with highly attractive sales and after-sales policies, including complimentary charging at V-GREEN charging stations, a guaranteed buy-back value of up to 90%, and 0% interest financing for vehicle purchases, making it easier for customers to own VinFast EVs.Furthermore, VinFast has proactively collaborated with leading banks to offer comprehensive financial solutions. The Company's dealership network is continuously expanding, with 24 showrooms now spread across major cities like Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya, and Bali, with further robust expansion planned. VinFast owners can also enjoy peace of mind with a wide network of authorized service workshops operated by partners Otoklix and BOS nationwide. VinFast aims to establish a network of 500 authorized service workshops across Indonesia this year.VinFast is also at the forefront of building a comprehensive green transformation ecosystem through strategic partnerships with the pure-electric taxi company GSM and the global EV charging station developer V-GREEN. With its state-of-the-art electric vehicle assembly plant project in Subang, VinFast is committed to actively contributing to the development of the local electric vehicle industry.VinFast welcomes all visitors to explore its latest innovations at GIIAS 2025, located in Hall 2E and Hall 11 at ICE BSD City, from July 24 to August 3.Hashtag: #VinFast

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.



VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.id/