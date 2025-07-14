SleekFlow, launched in 2019, operates in 6 regions and helps more than 2000 businesses globally handle 600k conversations every day

With its engineering team led by former Silicon Valley based LinkedIn China CTO Gao Lei, SleekFlow presents one of Hong Kong's first AI agent platforms specifically designed to increase sales and human collaborations

Last week, the AgentFlow launch event, "Connecting at Scale with AgentFlow," in Hong Kong brought together tech innovators from Microsoft, McKinsey, and HSBC to inspire AI transformation to a crowd of 100.

Featuring insights from enterprises like Microsoft, McKinsey, and HSBC, the discussions underscored one key takeaway: mastering AI is no longer optional—it's essential for businesses and employees to thrive in the future.

Alfred Kam, Chief Information Officer of EGL Tours, Hong Kong's leading travel agency, shared, "Adopting AI isn't just about staying competitive today—it's a skill that will help employees remain relevant for the next 20 to 30 years."

Kenneth She, Chief Transformation Officer of HKBN—one of Hong Kong's top broadband providers now expanding into insurance and other products—added, "Let the team stay what they do, do what they are good at, and transform them to do better [with AI]."

Samson Fong, Regional Head of Marketing at Beame, a provider of advanced orthodontic solutions: "To keep the brand voice and protect the brand at scale across regions, human involvement remains essential. AI-human collaboration is key to achieving this balance."

Henson Tsai, Founder & CEO of SleekFlow: "The best time to start AI was yesterday. The second best time to start AI is today."

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 July 2025 SleekFlow , an Agentic AI platform for conversions, announces the launch of AgentFlow , a transformative AI solution designed to build teams of AI agents and redefine how businesses do sales. By leveraging cutting-edge conversational AI, AgentFlow empowers enterprises of different sizes to turn every interaction into a conversion opportunity, accelerating lead generation, sales, and customer retention across multiple channels.AgentFlow is built on SleekFlow's advanced AI engine, utilizing a multi-agent architecture and graph database technology to deliver scalable, context-aware conversations. Unlike traditional AI systems that struggle with complex queries, AgentFlow deploys specialized AI agents to handle distinct tasks—such as data retrieval, inquiry resolution, and lead scoring—with unparalleled precision. Key capabilities include:"With SleekFlow's AgentFlow, we're making it radically easy for businesses to deploy AI at scale in a flexible and effective solution." said Henson Tsai , CEO of SleekFlow. "We want to empower companies to deliver human-like interactions that drive revenue and build lasting relationships, and this is just the beginning."On July 10, 2025, SleekFlow celebrated the launch of AgentFlow with an exclusive event at The Executive Center, Central, together with their AI launch partners Beame, EGL and HKBN. Over 100 industry leaders, technology innovators, and business executives from sectors such as Financial Services, Healthcare, Wellness, and Retail gathered to explore the transformative impact of AI-native customer engagement.AgentFlow simplifies AI adoption, empowering businesses to integrate this critical skill with ease. As the AI era accelerates, understanding and leveraging its potential is a skill every professional must embrace to stay ahead.SleekFlow's 2025 Whitepaper on AI in Commerce underscores the critical role of AI in today's business landscape. Based on a survey of 200 Hong Kong consumers and businesses, the findings reveal:These insights highlight the growing demand for intelligent, scalable platforms like AgentFlow, which empower businesses to meet evolving consumer expectations while optimizing operations."AgentFlow represents a leap forward in conversational AI, blending cutting-edge multi-agent systems with no-code integration. At SleekFlow, we've engineered an agentic solution that not only understands complex customer needs but is also capable of taking actions on behalf of you—truly empowering businesses to thrive in the AI-native era." Lei Gao, CTO of SleekFlow.Hashtag: #SleekFlow

About SleekFlow

Trusted by over 2000 enterprises across 70 countries, SleekFlow unifies WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, SMS, Website Live Chat, and more into a single, clutter-free workspace—so your team can focus on building relationships that convert.



Seamlessly integrated with your e-commerce, payments, calendar, and CRM systems, our AI Revenue Agent understands customer history, recommends products, collects payments, and schedules appointments—handling the entire journey from inquiry to sale.



Designed for AI-human collaboration, SleekFlow's Inbox Copilot centralizes communication, automates repetitive tasks, and highlights next steps and upsell opportunities. This empowers your team to close more deals with less effort.



SleekFlow is located in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brazil, and the UAE. In Jun 2025, the Series A+ startup secured an additional funding round, bringing its total capital raised to USD $23.5 million. Investors include Atinum Investment, AEF Greater Bay Area Fund (managed by Gobi Partners GBA and Transcend Capital Partners), Moses Tsang (Former General Partner of Goldman Sachs Group and Chairman of Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC) and Mars Growth Capital.

