Shenzhen hosts first promotion event for 2025 Global AI Machines and Electronics Expo

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 July 2025 - The inaugural promotion event for the 2025 Global Artificial Intelligence Machines and Electronics Expo (AIE) was held in Shenzhen, a thriving innovation hub in South China, on Thursday.Over 100 representatives from government, industry, and international trade associations attended the event.The event introduced AIE to key enterprises in Shenzhen and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, unveiling significant support policies for exhibitors and fostering collaboration opportunities.Themed "Bay Area Intelligent Manufacturing, Global Sharing," AIE matches the world's top three branded exhibitions. It will showcase cutting-edge technologies, debut innovative products, and host global think tank experts and entrepreneurs to discuss future trends.Sun Bin, deputy director of the Guangdong Provincial Department of Commerce, emphasized the challenges Chinese enterprises face in overseas exhibitions due to complex global dynamics. He highlighted the urgent need for market expansion and order acquisition, noting AIE's timely launch.Sun announced substantial subsidies -- industry giants can receive up to 1,000 square meters of booth space (2.3 million yuan), and other leading firms up to 500 square meters (1.15 million yuan).Liu Ying, secretary-general of AIE organizing committee, provided a detailed overview of the expo. The AIE reflects the rise of China's high-end manufacturing and the Greater Bay Area's global tech prominence, with its innovation index ranking second worldwide for five consecutive years.Chai Zhengmao, director of Shenzhen's Exhibition Industry Management Office, said the city will provide full support for local enterprises participating in the AIE.Shenzhen will collaborate with organizers to arrange production base tours and supply-demand matching activities, Chai added, urging enterprises to maximize their respective participation outcomes.During interactive discussions, the enterprise and trade association representatives expressed strong enthusiasm. They raised questions on buyer invitation precision, visa facilitation, exhibit customs clearance, booth application details, association involvement, and promotional coordination.Xie Jianhua, president of the U.S.-China E-Commerce Trade Association, praised the AIE as an opportunity for Chinese firms to build an independent global platform, addressing pain points in overseas exhibitions. Representatives from Baypin Group, Foxconn, Sunwoda, Konka, and industry associations voiced their intent to participate in the AIE.For logistics, exhibitors with AIE credentials will enjoy 24-hour smooth border access between Macao and Zhuhai, supported by frequent shuttle bus services, said Liu Ying.Sun Bin reaffirmed Guangdong's commitment to supporting the AIE by providing optimal services and addressing practical issues, such as visa facilitation.The promotion event marks a key milestone in AIE's preparations. Supported by government, industry associations, and enterprises, the AIE is poised to become a world-class technology expo rooted in the Greater Bay Area with global reach.Scheduled for December 4-6 this year in Macao and Zhuhai, the AIE will feature six themed pavilions, including Intelligent Communication and IoT and Intelligent Equipment and Industrial Internet, spanning 70,000 square meters with approximately 1,000 exhibitors.Hashtag: #AIE #ChinaElectronicsChamberofCommerce

