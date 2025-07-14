Mr. KC Chan, Founder of HMG (right) and Mr. William Yeung, CEO and Co-Founder of MediConCe (left) are delighted with the strategic partnership which serves to foster the sustainability of Hong Kong’s medical insurance sector.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 July 2025 - HealthMutual Group (HMG), a pioneer in medical concierge and insurance management, and MediConCen Limited, an InsurTech innovator, today announced a strategic partnership to develop an advanced AI-driven claims solution tailored for the Hong Kong market.By combining MediConCen's expertise in AI, blockchain, and automation with HMG's solid experience in medical claims management, the collaboration aims to streamline claims processing, enhance efficiency, and establish a localized Fraud, Waste, and Abuse (FWA) detection framework.Mr. KC Chan, Founder of HMG, said, "with over 11 years of experience in medical concierge services, HMG has developed an in-depth understanding of claims management. Our proprietary OCR-based medical invoice platform aligns perfectly with the digital transformation of claims processing, while facilitating the set-up of a FWA framework to ensure robust risk management. Partnering with MediConCen, a leader in cutting-edge InsurTech, allows us to further our mission of supporting the sustainability of Hong Kong's medical insurance sector."Mr. William Yeung, CEO and Co-Founder of MediConCen, said "this collaboration merges MediConCen's AI-powered technological expertise with HMG's unparalleled domain knowledge in insurance and healthcare. Together, we are creating a solution that empowers claims assessors to make faster, and consistent decisions—setting a new gold standard for the industry."The partnership underscores the importance of combining insurance practicality with technology to deliver digitalisation for insurance process.Hashtag: #HMG #MedConCen #Mr.KCChan #Mr.WilliamYeung #MedicalClaims #Digitalization #AI #MedicalInsuranceSector #OCR

About HMG

Established in 2014, HealthMutual Group has swiftly emerged as a premier leader in healthcare management across Hong Kong and the Greater China Region. Passionately dedicated to transforming healthcare management and its funding mechanism through provision of medical concierge and other essential value-added service, it benefits all stakeholders: the insured, insurance companies, and the medical sector, fostering their sustainable growth and development.

About MedConCen

MediConCen is a leading insurTech founded in 2018. Awarded in numerous local and international competitions, MediConCen is the first Hong Kong company utilizing blockchain and cutting-edge technology to automate insurance claim and evolve the insurance claim experience.