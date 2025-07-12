Wegovy® is indicated for chronic weight management in adults and adolescents (12+) with obesity or overweight and at least one related health condition.

The once-weekly injectable supports weight loss when used alongside a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

The launch marks a step toward evidence-based, compassionate treatment of obesity as a chronic disease—not a personal failing.



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 July 2025 - A significant advancement in weight management has arrived for Singaporeans. Novo Nordisk, a global healthcare company focused on defeating serious chronic diseases, has announced the availability of Wegovy(semaglutide 2.4mg) in Singapore.Wegovy® (semaglutide 2.4mg) is a once-weekly injectable treatment indicated for chronic weight management in adults and adolescents (aged 12 and above) living with obesity (BMI ≥30 kg/m²), or who are overweight (BMI ≥27 kg/m² to <30 kg/m²) with at least one weight-related condition such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes, or dyslipidemia. It is used alongside a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity, supporting Singapore's efforts to improve population health.The treatment works by addressing one of the underlying biological drivers of obesity. Wegovy® (semaglutide 2.4mg) is a GLP-1 receptor agonist with 94% similarity to the body's natural GLP-1 hormone. It activates receptors involved in appetite regulation, helping individuals feel full sooner and reduce food intake. This mechanism supports weight loss when combined with sustainable lifestyle changes.The availability of Wegovy® (semaglutide 2.4mg) comes as obesity continues to pose a significant health burden in Singapore. An estimated 600,000 adults are currently living with obesity, a condition associated with more than 200 health complications. Despite its prevalence and medical complexity, obesity remains heavily stigmatised—often misunderstood as merely the result of poor personal choices. Individuals living with obesity frequently face discrimination and mental health challenges which further isolate them. This misplaced blame, rather than targeting the disease itself, creates barriers to and slows the advancement of effective obesity treatment. Recognised by World Health Organization as a chronic disease, obesity requires compassionate evidence-based care. The launch of Wegovy® (semaglutide 2.4mg) in Singapore provides a new treatment option for weight management available through private prescription.Dr Abel Soh, Abel Soh Diabetes, Thyroid and Endocrine Clinic and Chairperson for Endocrine and Metabolic Society of Singapore (EMSS) stated, "Obesity is not simply the result of lifestyle choices — it is a medically recognised chronic disease influenced by a complex interplay of genetics, hormones, and environment. In my clinical practice, I see firsthand how many individuals blame themselves when in fact, their biology is often working against them. It's time we shift the conversation from blame to support in the management of individuals with obesity"Lifestyle factors in Singapore further contribute to the challenge. In Singapore's demanding work culture—where full-time employees work an average of 44.6 hours per week, with time constraints and fatigue frequently cited as barriers to maintaining regular physical activity. These circumstances underscore the importance of comprehensive treatment strategies that facilitate the adoption of healthier lifestyles, including increased physical activity and a reduced-calorie diet, as integral components of long-term weight management.Mr Vincent Siow, General Manager, Novo Nordisk Singapore, said "With treatments like Wegovy(semaglutide 2.4mg) now available in Singapore, we have an opportunity to provide healthcare professionals with more evidence-based options to support their patients in regaining control of their health and improving long-term outcomes."Hashtag: #NovoNordisk #Wegovy

