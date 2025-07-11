MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 July 2025 - SIBUR, the largest producer of polymers and synthetic rubbers in Russia, has developed a new grade of linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) designed specifically to produce blown films, which are in high demand in the Turkish market.In the blown film manufacturing process, melted polyethylene is inflated with air into a bubble, then cooled and rolled into a reel. This technology allows the production of films with excellent durability and elasticity as well as films of varying thicknesses. Blown film is widely used in food packaging and agriculture.The new grade of LLDPE marks another step in strengthening SIBUR's position in the global flexible packaging market. The product has successfully passed approval tests with key film producers in Turkey and is ready for large-scale supply. Russian processing partners will also be able to supply finished films made from SIBUR's feedstock to the Turkish market.The LLDPE grade developed by SIBUR contains slip and antiblock additives, which reduce friction and prevent the blocking of film layers in rolls. This enables high-speed packaging operations and ensures the stability of film rolls during storage and transportation.The new grade with additives eliminates the need for customers to purchase extra modifiers and masterbatches, making the technological process for polymer processors and film manufacturers much simpler and reducing their overall costs.Hashtag: #SIBUR

