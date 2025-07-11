

1. Constituent Review – ixCrypto Index Series

1.1. ixCrypto Index ("IXCI")

The number of constituents will increase to 21 with 3 additions and 0 deletions.



Additions

Hyperliquid

Pi

Pepe



Deletions



No deletion



After the change, the free float adjusted market capitalization coverage is 84.28%* (excluding stablecoins, which has 7.29% of the total crypto universe), while the 90-day-average volume is 74.54%*. The constituents change above and recapping at 40% will take effect on the effective date.



Since the last review, there has been a decrease in the crypto total market capitalization from USD3.14T to USD3.09T (-1.59%)#, and a decrease in the daily volume from USD122.17B to USD107.37B (-12.11%)#. Bitcoin remains the largest crypto in the constituent list, with its price increased by 31.64% since the last review.



1.2. ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes

1.2.1 ixCrypto 5 Equal Weight Index ("IXEW5") and ixCrypto 5 Square Root Index ("IXSR5")



Additions

No addition



Deletions

No deletion





1.2.2 ixCrypto 10 Equal Weight Index ("IXEW10") and ixCrypto 10 Square Root Index ("IXSR10").



Additions

Sui

Hyperliquid



Deletions

Avalanche

Stellar



1.2.3 ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index ("IXAEW10") and ixCrypto Altcoin 10 SR Index ("IXASR10").



Additions

Hyperliquid Deletions

Stellar



1.3. ixCrypto BTC/ETH Indexes

As of the cut-off date on 30th June 2025, the ixCrypto BTC/ETH 50/50 Index ("IX5050") maintains a 50%/50% weighting for the ixBitcoin Index (IXBI) and ixEthereum Index (IXEI). The ixCrypto BTC/ETH Proportional Index ("IXPI") has a weighting of 88.23% and 11.77% for IXBI and IXEI, respectively.



At the upcoming effective date, IX5050 weightings will remain unchanged at 50%/50%. IXPI weightings will be adjusted to 87.71% and 12.29% for IXBI and IXEI, respectively, reflecting the market capitalization proportions of Bitcoin and Ethereum at the cut-off date.



2. Constituent Review- IX Digital Asset Industry Index Series

2.1 ixCrypto Stablecoin Index



The number of constituents will remain at 4. Stablecoin comprises 7.29% of the total crypto universe, and ixCrypto Stablecoin Index covers around 98.50% of the 90-day average market capitalization in the stablecoin universe.



Additions

No addition



Deletions



No deletion



2.2 ixCrypto Infrastructure Index



The number of constituents will decrease to 20 from 23 with 2 additions and 5 deletions.



Additions

Hyperliquid

GateToken Deletions

Stacks

Arbitrum

Optimism

Fantom

Injective

3. Exchange Review



As a result of exchange review, 8 exchanges passed the review process, which are as follows:





Passed Exchanges

Binance

Bybit

Coinbase Advanced

OKX

Gate.io

MEXC (NEW)

Bitget

Crypto.com (NEW)



Removed Exchanges

Bitrue

WhiteBIT

The selected 8 exchanges will be used to generate each of the fair average prices for the IX indexes' constituents. The exchange review covers volume rankings, exchange background checks, founders' background checks, USD/USDT/USDC/BTC pair coverage, overconcentration rules, exchange API coverage checks, and stability, among other aspects, for an exchange.







For more details about our exchange selection criteria, please email [email protected] . More information on the ixCrypto Indexes, including their constituents and constituents' weights, is provided in the Appendices, or refer to the website https://ix-index.com/

*Exclude stable coins and exchange coins that trigger conflict of interest (based on conflict-of-interest rule methodology 3.9, effective on Oct 2, 2020)



#As of 30th June 2025, based on the past 90 days average



XXXX (NEW)Newly introduced exchanges as of 2025 Q2



Appendix 1



ixCrypto Index ("IXCI")



Universe



All crypto coins traded in at least two different exchanges around the world



Selection Criteria



Cryptocurrencies ranking in the top 80% of cumulative full market capitalization ("MC") coverage and within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume



Number of Constituents



21 in Q2 2025



Launch Date



12th December 2018



Base Date



3rd December 2018



Base Value



1,000



Reconstitution Rule



If the coverage is below 75% or any of constituents is not within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume, IXCI will be reconstituted to bring MC coverage back and do liquidity screening.



Reconstitution and Rebalancing Frequency



Quarterly and with a fast entry rule



Weighting Methodology



Free float adjusted market capitalization weighted with a cap of 40%



Currency



US Dollar



Dissemination



Every 5 seconds for 24x7



(On Bloomberg, Reuters and major information vendors)



Website



https://ix-index.com/



Wechat



信昇亞洲指數

Appendix 2



Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Index







Crypto



90-day-average- Market Cap



90-day-average-Volume



Cut-off



Price



Cumulative



Market Coverage



Weighting (%) After 40% Cap#



1



Bitcoin



$1,958,824,850,898



$43,773,161,779



$108,385.57



63.30%



40.00%



2



Ethereum



$264,630,208,306



$20,330,586,434



$2,500.96



71.85%



26.24%



3



XRP



$129,093,439,083



$3,536,484,161



$2.21



76.02%



11.32%



4



Solana



$77,727,473,997



$3,889,287,782



$153.35



78.53%



7.13%



5



Dogecoin



$27,568,851,994



$1,414,503,515



$0.17



79.42%



2.21%



6



TRON



$24,735,939,164



$640,070,448



$0.28



80.22%



2.28%



7



Cardano



$23,831,031,962



$814,152,503



$0.58



80.99%



1.78%



8



Sui



$10,244,970,455



$1,278,858,659



$2.90



81.32%



0.86%



9



Chainlink



$9,279,422,096



$404,124,268



$13.73



81.62%



0.81%



10



Hyperliquid



$8,951,075,346



$230,002,470



$39.74



81.91%



1.15%



11



Avalanche



$8,611,447,780



$368,069,992



$18.74



82.19%



0.69%



12



Stellar



$8,238,304,094



$197,531,742



$0.24



82.46%



0.65%



13



Bitcoin Cash



$7,771,865,094



$330,241,952



$503.79



82.71%



0.87%



14



Toncoin



$7,712,917,926



$187,410,580



$2.91



82.96%



0.63%



15



Shiba Inu



$7,659,613,344



$220,836,176



$0.00



83.20%



0.61%



16



Hedera



$7,318,869,233



$204,080,474



$0.15



83.44%



0.56%



17



Litecoin



$6,600,292,835



$462,534,345



$87.99



83.65%



0.58%



18



Polkadot



$6,402,181,346



$195,868,905



$3.55



83.86%



0.49%



19



Pi



$4,745,528,506



$229,349,123



$0.53



84.01%



0.35%



20



Pepe



$4,297,898,972



$1,026,963,274



$0.00



84.15%



0.38%



21



Uniswap



$3,877,141,952



$297,010,690



$7.40



84.28%



0.41%





As of 30 June 2025



# Weighting (%) after 40% Cap is adjusted according to the cut-off price, the arrangement of order may not be the same as 90-day-average-Market Cap



Selection of index constituents is based on the past 90-day-average market capitalization and volume.



For the calculation methodology of the index, please refer to the "ixCrypto Index Methodology Paper" on our website



Appendix 3



Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes







Index Constituent



ixCrypto 5 EW Index



ixCrypto 5 SR Index



ixCrypto 10 EW Index



ixCrypto 10 SR Index



ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index



ixCrypto



Altcoin 10



SR Index



1



Bitcoin



20.00%



51.98%



10.00%



43.16%



-



-



2



Ethereum



20.00%



19.45%



10.00%



16.15%



10.00%



27.03%



3



XRP



20.00%



12.78%



10.00%



10.61%



10.00%



17.75%



4



Solana



20.00%



10.14%



10.00%



8.42%



10.00%



14.09%



5



Dogecoin



20.00%



5.65%



10.00%



4.69%



10.00%



7.84%



6



TRON



-



-



10.00%



4.21%



10.00%



7.04%



7



Cardano



-



-



10.00%



4.76%



10.00%



7.97%



8



Sui



-



-



10.00%



2.84%



10.00%



4.75%



9



Chainlink



-



-



10.00%



2.61%



10.00%



4.38%



10



Hyperliquid



-



-



10.00%



2.55%



10.00%



4.26%



11



Avalanche



-



-



-



-



10.00%



4.89%





As of 30 June 2025



Appendix 4



Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto BTC/ETH 50/50 Index and ixCrypto BTC/ETH Proportional Index

Crypto



90-day-average Crypto Market Cap



90-day-average Crypto Volume



Index Level



Weight in BTC/ETH 50/50



Weight in BTC/ETH Proportional



Bitcoin



$1,958,824,850,898



$43,773,161,779



26259.77



50.00%



87.71%



Ethereum



$264,630,208,306



$20,330,586,434



21550.90



50.00%



12.29%





As of 30 June 2025



Appendix 5



Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Stablecoin Indexes







Crypto



90-day-average- Market Cap



90-day-average-



volume



Cut-off



Price



Cumulative



Market Coverage



Weighting (%) After 40% Cap



1



Tether USDT



$150,434,687,801



$74,954,359,584



$ 1.0003



4.86%



40.00%



2



USDC



$61,142,710,723



$10,713,787,820



$ 0.9999



6.84%



40.00%



3



Ethena USDe



$5,365,061,050



$10,894,372,584



$ 0.9998



7.01%



10.06%



4



Dai



$5,190,458,650



$100,774,939



$ 1.0003



7.18%



9.94%





As of 30 June 2025



Appendix 6



Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Infrastructure Index







Crypto



90-day-average- Market Cap



90-day-average-volume



Cut-off Price



Cumulative



Market Coverage



Weighting (%) After 40% Cap#



1



Ethereum



$264,630,208,306



$20,330,586,434



$2,500.96



8.55%



40.00%



2



Solana



$77,727,473,997



$3,889,287,782



$153.35



11.06%



23.53%



3



TRON



$24,735,939,164



$640,070,448



$0.28



11.86%



7.53%



4



Cardano



$23,831,031,962



$814,152,503



$0.58



12.63%



5.87%



5



Sui



$10,244,970,455



$1,278,858,659



$2.90



12.96%



2.83%



6



Chainlink



$9,279,422,096



$404,124,268



$13.73



13.26%



2.67%



7



Hyperliquid



$8,951,075,346



$230,002,470



$39.74



13.55%



3.81%



8



Avalanche



$8,611,447,780



$368,069,992



$18.74



13.83%



2.27%



9



Toncoin



$7,712,917,926



$187,410,580



$2.91



14.08%



2.07%



10



Hedera



$7,318,869,233



$204,080,474



$0.15



14.32%



1.86%



11



Polkadot



$6,402,181,346



$195,868,905



$3.55



14.52%



1.62%



12



Aptos



$3,131,713,884



$151,613,038



$4.96



14.62%



0.92%



13



NEAR Protocol



$2,973,329,612



$182,318,756



$2.26



14.72%



0.80%



14



Internet Computer



$2,684,391,657



$75,870,046



$5.08



14.81%



0.78%



15



Ethereum Classic



$2,579,704,121



$101,042,400



$16.97



14.89%



0.74%



16



GateToken



$2,419,718,826



$10,896,292



$15.75



14.97%



0.56%



17



Mantle



$2,342,288,931



$210,686,737



$0.60



15.04%



0.58%



18



POL (prev. MATIC)



$2,212,231,131



$121,033,232



$0.18



15.12%



0.55%



19



VeChain



$2,126,095,766



$52,034,336



$0.02



15.18%



0.54%



20



Cosmos



$1,724,317,079



$112,401,543



$4.21



15.24%



0.47%





As of 30 June 2025



# Weighting (%) after 40% Cap is adjusted according to the cut-off price; the arrangement of order may not be the same as the 90-day-average-Market Cap



Selection of index constituents is based on the past 90-day-average market capitalization and volume.



For the calculation methodology of the index, please refer to the "ixCrypto Index Methodology Paper" on our website



Appendix 7



ixCrypto Indexes Dissemination



Real time indexes are disseminated every 5-second interval for 24x7 since 23 June 2022. The real-time indexes are available for viewing on the IX Crypto Index official webpage. For IXCI, IXBI and IXEI, the indexes are also available through Nasdaq Global Index Data Service (GIDS) with the tickers "IXCI", "IXBI" and "IXEI", with dissemination interval kept at 15-second unchanged.



The vendor tickers are shown below:



Index Name



Bloomberg Ticker



NASDAQ



Reuters Ticker







Real-time



Delayed











ixCrypto Index



IXCI



IXCI2



.IXCI



.IXCI



ixBitcoin Index



IXCBI



IXCBI2



.IXBI



.IXBI1



ixEthereum Index



IXCEI



IXCEI2



.IXEI



.IXEI1











For further information about ixCrypto Index and other available indexes including IX Crypto spot price index series, please visit company official webpage https://ix-index.com or subscribe to LinkedIn: IX Asia Indexes



For data licensing and product, please contact us at [email protected]



For free API use on academic research or trial, please contact [email protected]

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 July 2025 - Today, IX Asia Indexes announced the 2025 2quarter review of the ixCrypto Index Series and the IX Digital Asset Industry Index Series. The constituent changes will be implemented on the effective date of 18July 2025 (Friday). The results of the constituent review and exchange review are as follows:

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About IX Asia Indexes and IX Asia Index Advisory Committee

IX Capital International Limited is an award-winning index and investment advisory company. The index business arm- IX Asia Indexes, providing real-time digital asset and innovative indexes, disseminated 24x7 globally and built on robust infrastructure. Since the launch of the first crypto benchmark index ("IXCI") launched in Hong Kong in December 2018, the ixCrypto index series expand into 29 indexes designed for exchange futures products, mark-to-market, and fund managers' portfolio construction purposes. To ensure the professionality and impartiality of the index methodologies and operations, IX Asia Indexes has established its index advisory committee with representation from different industries, including fund management, exchanges, brokerage, financial blockchain experts, crypto service providers, etc. The committee will meet quarterly a year to discuss matters relating to the IX Asia Indexes, including to review and to comment the data sources, methodologies, and operations of IX Asia Indexes, to provide guidance to the future development of new IX Asia Indexes and to handle other issues and decisions on an as-needed basis.







IX Asia Indexes was awarded the Fintech Award (wealth investment and management) 2019 and 2021 organised by ETNet. It as well won an award for Startup of the Year and Basic Technology (Big Data) from Hong Kong Fintech Impetus Awards 2022 by Metro Broadcast and KPMG. It also won Asia Pacific Enterprise Achievement Award 2024 by Echolade. IX Asia Indexes completed its IOSCO compliance statement and obtained ISO/IEC 27001:2013 UKAS certification.









Advisory Committee: https://ix-index.com/committee.htm



About IX Crypto Indexes