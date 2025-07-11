The first-ever full-scale solo exhibition by Udom Taephanich, sets a new milestone for Thai contemporary art on the global stage.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 July 2025 - ICONSIAM, the global landmark on the Chao Phraya River, is forging ahead with its mission to become a Must-Visit Global Art Destination, reinforcing its commitment to offering exclusive art experiences while empowering Thai artists to shine on the world stage. ICONSIAM launches—the first-ever comprehensive solo exhibition by Thailand's beloved artist and storyteller, Udom Taephanich (aka Note Udom). Spanning over 3,500 square meters on the 8th floor at The Pinnacle, ICONSIAM, the exhibition features more than 1,000 multidisciplinary works from paintings and sculptures to installations and multimedia art. This unprecedented showcase offers a powerful platform to propel Thai contemporary art onto the global stage and elevate Thailand's cultural standing as an influential force in the international art world. Since its opening, the exhibition has drawn global visitors from Hong Kong, Vietnam, Europe, and beyond.shared that the global art market continues to expand, with Thailand emerging as a rising force—especially among younger generations whose passion for creativity is reshaping the cultural landscape. "Recent figures from Art Tank Group show Thailand's art market surpassing THB 1.4 billion in annual transactions, reaffirming the country's growing influence and potential as a regional art powerhouse."continues "At ICONSIAM, we are deeply committed to positioning Thailand on the global art map—not just as a marketplace, but as a. Our mission is to create a vibrant platform that fosters cross-cultural dialogue and artistic exchange. By connecting international artists, galleries, collectors, and audiences with Thailand's rich creative heritage, we open new pathways for Thai artists to gain global recognition while offering the world a truly immersive and groundbreaking art experience."ICONSIAM's unique location, scale, and versatility make it an ideal art destination for both local and international audiences. With spaces designed to accommodate a wide range of artistic formats, it sits at the intersection of culture, tourism, and the creative economy—attracting millions of visitors annually. This exceptional positioning has earned the trust of international artists and art brands to present their work at ICONSIAM. It also serves as a dynamic platform for Thai artists to showcase their talents and ignite new inspiration among art enthusiasts, further reinforcing its role as a hub for both global and local art.—the first-ever full-scale solo exhibition by. This immersive experience features over, showcasing a diverse array of artistic disciplines born from the vivid imagination of Thailand's beloved storyteller and artist. From paintings, sculptures, and installation art to original character creations, inventive multimedia works, and astonishing handmade crafts, the exhibition seamlessly blends contemporary art with traditional Thai craftsmanship. Highlights include everything from Udom's earliest works to iconic pieces from his 13th stand-up comedy show. Every element and intricate detail has been conceptualized and created by Udom himself—on a scale and caliber that rivals international artists, positioning this exhibition as a bold milestone for Thai contemporary art.Theexhibition is presented as an, offering a refreshing and unconventional way to engage with art. It resonates strongly with the tastes of today's new generation of art lovers and aligns with the direction of the global contemporary art market. Through a wide variety of visually stunning, emotionally charged works, the exhibition tells heartfelt stories that transcend language and culture—allowing every visitor, regardless of background or familiarity with the artist, to connect deeply with the art on display.This is more than just an art show, it is a soulful, deeply personal expression that speaks a universal language, affirming thethat touch people around the globe.stands as a powerful symbol of inspiration for the next generation of Thai creators, encouraging them to elevate their craft and push the boundaries of Thailand's art scene to new international heights.The exhibition is a reflection ofdriving Thailand forward as a dynamic and influential force in the global art world.is now open at, inviting visitors to experience an unexpected, joyful journey through art, from today until. Tickets arefor general admission and available at 7-Eleven branches nationwide or online at www.allticket.com/event/lostindomland . Free entry for children under 12 years old, while students are eligible for a 50% discount upon presentation of a valid student ID.

