BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 July 2025 - Hantec Group, through its renowned financial brand Hantec Financial, proudly announces the official opening of its new South East Asia Regional Office in Bangkok, Thailand. A modest yet meaningful opening ceremony was held locally, attended by valued partners and industry guests, marking a significant milestone in the Group's strategic expansion across Asia. This milestone marks a significant advancement in the Group's Asia-focused expansion strategy and reinforces its leadership in the global financial services sector.Positioned as a strategic bridge between Southeast Asia and global markets, the new Bangkok office reflects Hantec's commitment to enhancing its footprint across key Asian economies. With Thailand's financial sector experiencing rapid growth, Bangkok stands out as a regional hub thanks to its strategic geographic location, stable pro-business environment, and maturing fintech infrastructure.Through this expansion, Hantec Financial is not only strengthening its business foundations in Thailand but also deepening its local operational capabilities. The new office enables the Group to deliver more targeted financial solutions and responsive services to clients across Thailand and neighbouring countries.With over 35 years of experience in global financial services, Hantec Financial remains steadfast in its brand philosophy: professionalism, stability, and client-first service. The Bangkok office is built on Hantec's core value — "Global Vision, Local Insight" — and will serve local and regional investors with multilingual support, real-time market intelligence, and bespoke multi-asset trading solutions.The new regional hub further enhances Hantec's competitiveness in Asia-Pacific markets and strengthens its global connectivity. It provides a solid foundation for future strategic development, empowering the Group to respond more agilely to regional market needs. Hantec looks forward to working closely with partners across the industry to unlock new opportunities in Asia's financial markets and elevate the overall standard of the financial sector.Hashtag: #Hantec

About Hantec

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Hong Kong, Hantec is a cross-regional enterprise offering professional financial services with a global focus. With continuous business expansion and a growing client base, the Group has established a presence in 14 countries and 19 cities, holding 12 authoritative regulatory licenses across Greater China, Thailand, Japan, Australia, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



