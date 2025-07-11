Breaking from Convention

Charles addresses fellow students and industry partners at the Annual Co-op@CUHK Opening Ceremony 2025

Building Bridges

Embracing campus diversity: Charles (center), together with members of The Philippine United Student Organisation, hosts a Filipino Night Market Event on campus. Such events exemplify CUHK's vibrant international community where students from across Asia and beyond share their cultural heritage while forming lasting friendships.

Campus Life Reimagined

Growing up with regular family trips to Hong Kong, Charles Henry Faustino TAN never imagined he would one day call the city his second home. Now a final-year Professional Accountancy student at The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), his story represents a shifting trend in Southeast Asian students seeking alternatives to traditional Western education destinations.Charles' path to CUHK came through serendipity. "My mother discovered CUHK during our university search," he recalls. "At the time, I knew little about its rankings or standing." What began as a last-minute application transformed into a defining choice, as Charles found himself drawn to CUHK's unique offerings - from its collegiate system to its sprawling green campus. His story reflects a growing trend among today's students who are looking beyond university rankings to seek institutions that offer a more holistic educational experience.Charles' experience challenges common misconceptions about accountancy education. "Everyone, including me at one point, thought Professional Accountancy was just business mathematics," he reflects. "It's actually an international language and an art form." This perspective highlights the evolving nature of professional education in Asia, where traditional number-crunching roles are being transformed into strategic business positions.Through the Co-op@CUHK programme, Charles gained invaluable industry exposure as a Financial Planning and Analysis Trainee at one of Hong Kong's prominent car retailers. The experience challenged him to apply classroom theories to real business scenarios - from market analysis to financial reporting. "What struck me most was seeing how our academic concepts directly influence million-dollar decisions," Charles shares. Working in a predominantly Cantonese-speaking environment, he initially worried about communication barriers. "The language barrier was definitely challenging," he acknowledges. "But it became an opportunity to develop cross-cultural communication skills essential in today's global workplace."Moreover, his technical skills and adaptability soon proved more valuable than language proficiency. "My supervisors were more interested in my analytical capabilities and fresh perspectives," he notes. The internship not only enhanced his professional skills but also gave him a realistic preview of working in Hong Kong's dynamic business sector - an experience that has shaped his career aspirations.Now in his final semester, Charles has taken on an unexpected role as a cultural ambassador. Noting the limited awareness of CUHK in the Philippines, he's working to bridge this information gap. "There's a misconception that studying abroad means going to the West," he explains. "Hong Kong offers a unique blend of Eastern and Western influences, plus proximity to home - it's only 2.5 hours away."CUHK's sprawling campus - unusual in space-conscious Hong Kong - has created unexpected opportunities for community building. "I've seen wild boars, snakes, and monkeys on campus," Charles laughs. "It's like a tiny zoo." These experiences, combined with the university's collegiate system, have fostered a distinctive living-learning environment that sets it apart from other Asian institutions.As Southeast Asian students increasingly look beyond traditional education destinations, stories like Charles' highlight the changing landscape of international higher education. His experience suggests that the future of global education might not lie in choosing between East and West, but in finding spaces where both seamlessly converge.

About CUHK

Founded in 1963, The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) stands as a leading comprehensive research university, consistently ranked among Asia's top educational institutions.