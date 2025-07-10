ISS International School Marks SG60 with Commemorative Fee Package and Reflects on Its Founding Journey

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 July 2025 - As Singapore celebrates its 60th birthday, ISS International School is reflecting on the nation's journey through the lens of education. Founded by former Member of Parliament Mr Chan Chee Seng in 1981, ISS has grown alongside Singapore, evolving from a pioneering institution into a globally minded school community. In recognition of this shared milestone, the school has also introduced an SG60 Celebration package for families applying to its IB Primary Years Programme (PYP) in 2025.In the early years of independence, the limited number of Singapore international schools was a barrier to attracting foreign investment and talent. Mr Chan, having just retired from politics, was driven by a desire to support the nation's growth in a new capacity.With this vision in mind, he founded ISS International School in 1981 to serve the educational needs of a growing expatriate and internationally mobile population. He sought to create a truly global institution, one that was not country-centric, welcoming students from all corners of the world. His vision was to ensure that all students receive a world-class education and to make Singapore an even more attractive destination for global talent.Since its founding, ISS has remained committed to nurturing a globally oriented school community. The school offers a full K–12 education that includes all three International Baccalaureate (IB) programmes as well as the American-style ISS High School Diploma, providing a structured pathway for students across different stages of learning.ISS continues to operate as a family-owned, not-for-profit international school. Its community-centred approach—referred to within the school as the "Kampong Spirit"—emphasises collaboration and support among students, staff, and families. This approach continues to inform the school's culture and daily practices.To mark Singapore's 60th birthday and honour Mr Chan's legacy, ISS International School is introducing a commemorative IB PYP school fee package. This initiative includes a limited-term school fee arrangement, applicable to families applying for the 2025/2026 academic year.Updates on the school fee package and other announcements are available on ISS International School's official website and social media channels.Moving forward, ISS International School remains committed to its mission of "Educating to Make a Difference," offering programmes that cultivate intellectual curiosity, emotional intelligence, and a strong sense of purpose. As Singapore moves into its next chapter, ISS continues to foster globally minded learners who are deeply connected to their community and ready to shape a better future.Hashtag: #ISSInternationalSchool

About ISS International School

ISS International School was founded in 1981, making it one of Singapore's earliest international schools. The institution offers the International Baccalaureate (IB) programme across all grade levels as well as the High School Diploma pathway. Its campus, located in a natural hilltop setting, serves a diverse student population representing over 40 nationalities. The school remains family-owned and operates as a not-for-profit institution.

