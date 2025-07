216.50m of 0.71% Cu, 0.28 gpt Au and 5.14 gpt Ag (0.85% CuEq 1 ) from 29.00m to 245.50m in Hole CC25_029 including 49.10m of 1.84% Cu, 0.78 gpt Au and 11.41 gpt Ag (2.20% CuEq 1 ) and 23.05m of 3.31% Cu, 1.31 gpt Au and 16.65 gpt Ag (3.77% CuEq 1 ) and 10.25m of 5.94% Cu, 2.20 gpt Au and 25.50 gpt Ag (6.51%CuEq 1 ) and 63.10m of 0.79% Cu, 0.28 gpt Au and 6.81 gpt Ag (0.94% CuEq 1 )

216.50 meters ("m") of 0.71% Copper ("Cu"), 0.28 grams per ton ("gpt") Gold ("Au") and 5.14 gpt Silver ("Ag") (0.85% Copper Equivalent ("CuEq") 1 ) including, 49.10m of 1.84% Cu, 0.78 gpt Au and 11.41 gpt Ag (2.20% CuEq 1 ) and 23.05m of 3.31% Cu, 1.31 gpt Au and 16.65 gpt Ag (3.77% CuEq 1 ) and 10.25m of 5.94% Cu, 2.20 gpt Au and 25.50 gpt Ag (6.51%CuEq 1 ) and 63.10m of 0.79% Cu, 0.28 gpt Au and 6.81 gpt Ag (0.94% CuEq 1 ) and 7.95m of 2.92% Cu, 0.48 gpt Au and 18.64 gpt Ag (2.89% CuEq 1 ) and 13.35m of 1.14% Cu, 0.23 gpt Au and 9.53 gpt Ag (1.17% CuEq 1 ).

98.20m of 0.35% Cu, 0.43 gpt Au and 4.75 gpt Ag (0.70% CuEq 1 ) including, 37.50m of 0.81% Cu, 1.00 gpt Au and 10.18 gpt Ag (1.63% CuEq 1 ) and 14.00m of 0.78% Cu, 0.61 gpt Au and 12.92 gpt Ag (1.17% CuEq 1 ) and 5.85m of 2.04% Cu, 1.27 gpt Au and 16.44 gpt Ag (3.50% CuEq 1 )

CC25_029 and CC25_030 COMPOSITE INTERCEPTS DRILL HOLE DETAILS ANALYZED GRADE DILUTED METAL EQUIVALENT1 DRILL HOLE

ID FROM

(m) TO

(m) LENGTH

(m) COPPER

(%) GOLD

(ppm) SILVER

(ppm) ZINC

(%) CUEQ

(%) AUEQ

(ppm) CC25_029 29.00 245.50 216.50 0.71 0.28 5.14 0.18 0.85 1.17 Incl. 75.10 86.40 11.30 0.34 0.14 1.15 0.01 0.38 0.52 Incl. 121.75 170.85 49.10 1.84 0.78 11.41 0.44 2.20 3.02 And 128.95 152.00 23.05 3.31 1.31 16.65 0.32 3.77 5.17 And 135.25 145.50 10.25 5.94 2.20 25.50 0.05 6.51 8.93 Incl. 182.40 245.50 63.10 0.79 0.28 6.81 0.22 0.94 1.28 And 185.50 193.45 7.95 2.92 0.48 18.64 0.02 2.89 3.97 And 203.95 217.30 13.35 1.14 0.23 9.53 0.01 1.17 1.61 And 227.30 234.85 7.55 0.90 0.63 5.41 0.01 1.17 1.60 CC25_30 33.00 42.50 9.50 0.11 0.02 0.77 0.00 0.11 0.15 CC25_30 54.80 153.00 98.20 0.35 0.43 4.75 0.50 0.70 0.96 Incl. 76.50 114.00 37.50 0.81 1.00 10.18 1.18 1.63 2.23 And 78.00 92.00 14.00 0.78 0.61 12.92 0.03 1.12 1.53 And 98.45 104.30 5.85 2.04 1.27 16.44 3.75 3.50 4.79 CC25_30 160.40 166.50 6.10 0.09 0.04 2.40 0.11 0.15 0.20 CC25_30 171.00 184.70 13.70 0.14 0.10 1.05 0.06 0.20 0.27 CC25_30 191.20 198.40 7.20 0.07 0.07 1.49 0.21 0.16 0.22 CC25_30 201.75 204.50 2.75 0.04 0.03 2.13 0.12 0.09 0.13 CC25_30 208.45 211.75 3.30 0.01 0.05 2.95 0.23 0.11 0.15 CC25_30 214.15 245.25 31.10 0.27 0.20 3.99 0.03 0.38 0.52 Incl. 224.90 234.70 9.80 0.79 0.54 7.63 0.01 1.04 1.43 And 224.90 228.40 3.50 1.75 0.41 9.92 0.01 1.80 2.47

DRILL

HOLE START

DATE END

DATE EASTING

(m) NORTHING

(m) ELEVATION

(m) AZIMUTH

(°) INCLINATION

(°) DEPTH

(m) CC25_026 2025-04-28 2025-05-03 613245 3514003 1424 0 -90 234.4 CC25_027 2025-05-04 2025-05-08 613265 3514017 1423 0 -90 224.65 CC25_028 2025-05-09 2025-05-16 613267 3513936 1420 0 -90 240.8 CC25_029 2025-05-17 2025-05-23 613353 3513985 1415 225 -60 305.1 CC25_030 2025-05-24 2025-05-30 613219 3513900 1423 0 -90 270.7 CC25_031 2025-05-31 2025-06-06 611891 3515918 1501 235 -40 320.65 CC25_032 2025-06-07 2025-06-12 612028 3515934 1472 0 -90 313.05 CC25_033 2025-06-12 2025-06-17 612135 3515757 1485 235 -80 230.1 CC25_034 2025-06-18 2025-06-22 612169 3514840 1495 250 -45 204.2 CC25_035 2025-06-22 2025-06-29 612258 3514776 1494 245 -50 249.95 CC25_036 2025-06-30 2025-07-06 612177 3514898 1497 250 -50 219.6 CC25_037* 2025-07-07 613050 3514029 1435 0 -90

Vancouver, British Columbia - Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2025 -or the) is pleased to announce assay results from two additional diamond drill holes from the Ringo Zone as part of the ongoing 2025 drill program at the Company's Corral Copper Property ("" or the "") in Cochise County, Arizona. To date, Intrepid has competed eleven drill holes (2813.2m meters) across the Ringo, Earp and Holliday zones, with a twelfth hole currently underway at the Ringo Zone (see Figure 1). These latest results continue to build on the encouraging mineralization identified in earlier drilling and further validate the potential of Corral as an emerging copper asset in a highly prospective district.Highlights from Hole CC25_029 and CC25_030:CC25_029CC25_030Precious and base metal mineralization at Corral is concentrated in structurally controlled northeast dipping siliciclastic and carbonate sedimentary rocks including (oldest to youngest) Cambrian Bolsa Quartzite, upper-Cambrian Abrigo Limestone, Devonian Martín limestone and Mississippian Escabrosa limestone and in Jurassic aged intrusions. The most intense mineralization occurs in the Abrigo Limestone (main host) and Bolsa Quartzite, which are intruded locally by a series of Jurassic (and possibly younger) mineralized intrusions including the Star Hill, Copper Bell and Sniveler porphyries, quartz latite sills, and cross-cutting mineralized breccia bodies.The Corral Copper Property includes the Holliday, Earp and Ringo Zones (northwest to southeast), which are related zones of discontinuously outcropping, locally high grade CRD, skarn and distal porphyry related mineralization and associated supergene enrichment that formed in the distal porphyry copper geological environment. A significant component of Intrepid's discovery strategy at Corral is to leverage distal alteration and mineralization to vector toward one or more mineralized porphyry copper centers (see News Release dated April 15, 2025 ).The Ringo Zone is located at the southern end of a 3.5km long string of copper-gold-silver-zinc bearing carbonate replacement bodies (Figure 1). The Ringo Zone measures approximately 900m (northwest to southeast) by 800m (southwest to northeast) and contains favorable Abrigo Limestone (and Bolsa Formation), pre-mineral intrusions, alteration and copper-gold-silver-zinc replacement style mineralization and secondary enriched copper oxide zones that are locally high-grade.All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Daniel MacNeil, P.Geo. Mr. MacNeil is a Technical Advisor to the Company and is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.Mr. MacNeil has verified the drilling data disclosed in this news release, including the assay and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in this news release. Mr. MacNeil verified the data disclosed (or underlying the information disclosed) in this news release by reviewing imported and sorted assay data; checking the performance of blank samples and certified reference materials; reviewing the variance in field duplicate results; and reviewing grade calculation formulas. Mr. MacNeil detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data and is not aware of any sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the drilling data referred to in this news release.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:*Hole in progress at time of news releaseDrill core was first reviewed by a geologist, who identified and marked intervals for sampling. The marked sample intervals were then cut in half with a diamond saw; half of the core was left in the core box and the other half was removed, placed in plastic bags, sealed and labeled. Intervals and unique sample numbers are recorded on the drill logs and the samples are sequenced with standards and blanks inserted according to a predefined QA/QC procedure. The samples are maintained under security on site until they are shipped to the analytical lab.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:All core samples were sent to ALS Geochemistry (ALS), a division of ALS Global, in Tucson, Arizona, for sample preparation, with pulps sent to the ALS Geochemistry laboratory in Reno, Nevada for analysis. ALS meets all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 for analytical procedures and is independent of the Company. HQ size core was split and sampled over approximately two metre intervals. Samples were analyzed using: ALS's Fire Assay Fusion method (Au-AA23) with an AA finish for gold and by gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21) for samples assaying greater than 10 ppm (gpt) gold; by a 36-element four acid digest ICP-AES analysis (ME-ICP61) with additional analysis for Ore Grade Cu (Cu-OG62), Ore Grade Zn (Zn-OG62) and Ore Grade Pb (Pb-OG62); and for silver assays above 100 ppm (g/t) by Fire Assay Fusion method with gravimetric finish (Ag-GRA21). ME-ICP61 results were reported in parts per million (ppm), Ore Grade (OG62) results were reported in percent (%). In addition to ALS quality assurance- quality control (QA/QC) protocols, Intrepid implements an internal QA/QC program that includes the insertion of sample blanks, duplicates, and standards, with QA QC control samples comprising approximately 10% of the sample stream.The Corral Copper Property, located near historical mining areas, is an advanced exploration and development opportunity in Cochise County, Arizona. Corral is located 15 miles east of the famous mining town of Tombstone and 22 miles north of the historic Bisbee mining camp which has produced more than 8 billion pounds of copper. Production from the Bisbee mining camp, or within the district as disclosed in the next paragraph, is not necessarily indicative of the mineral potential at Corral.The district has a mining history dating back to the late 1800s, with several small mines extracting copper from the area in the early 1900s, producing several thousand tons. Between 1950 and 2008, various companies explored parts of the district, but the effort was uncoordinated, non-synergistic and focused on discrete land positions and commodities due to the fragmented ownership. There is over 50,000m of historical drilling at Corral mainly centered on the Ringo, Earp and Holliday Zones and although this core has been destroyed, Intrepid has a historical digital drill hole archive database which the Company uses for the purposes of exploration targeting and drill hole planning. Intrepid, through ongoing exploration drilling and surface geological mapping, sampling and prospecting is increasing confidence in the validity of these data.The Corral Copper Property is comprised of the Excelsior Property, the CCCI Properties, the Sara Claim Group and the MAN Property. The Company has completed the acquisition of the Excelsior Property and Sara Claim Group through purchase and sale agreements. The Company has the right to acquire the corporate group that holds the CCCI Properties through an option agreement. The Company has the right to acquire the MAN Property through an option agreement. See the "Commitments" section of the Company's most recently filed Management Discussion and Analysis for further details.Intrepid is confident that by combining modern exploration techniques with historical data and with a clear focus on responsible development, the Corral Copper Property can quickly become an advanced exploration stage project and move towards development studies.Intrepid Metals Corp. is a Canadian company focused on exploring for high-grade essential metals such as copper, silver, and zinc mineral projects in proximity to established mining jurisdictions in southeastern Arizona, USA. The Company has acquired or has agreements to acquire several drill ready projects, including the Corral Copper Project (a district scale advanced exploration and development opportunity with significant shallow historical drill results), the Tombstone South Project (within the historical Tombstone mining district with geological similarities to the Taylor Deposit, which was purchased for $1.3B in 2018, though mineralization at the Taylor Deposit is not necessarily indicative of the mineral potential at the Tombstone South Project) both of which are located in Cochise County, Arizona and the Mesa Well Project (located in the Laramide Copper Porphyry Belt in Arizona). Intrepid has assembled an exceptional team with considerable experience with exploration, developing, and permitting new projects within North America. Intrepid is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) under the symbol "INTR" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "IMTCF". For more information, visit www.intrepidmetals.com On behalf of the Company"Ken Engquist"CEOKen Engquist, CEO604-681-8030Composite intervals are calculated using length weighted averages based on a combination of lithological breaks and copper, gold, silver and zinc assay values according to a 0.10% CuEq cutoff (see below) and include a maximum of 10 meters of internal dilution. All intervals reported are down hole core lengths, and true thicknesses have yet to be determined. Mineral resource modeling is required before true thicknesses can be estimated. Analyzed Grade corresponds composite weighted ("composites") averages of laboratory analyses. Metal Equivalent assumes estimated recovery factors including 85% recovery for copper, and 80% recovery for gold, silver and zinc for reported composite intervals. Metal prices used for the CuEq and AuEq calculations are in USD based on Ag $22.00/oz, Au $1900/oz, Cu $3.80/lb, Zn $1.15/lb The following equation was used to calculate copper equivalence: CuEq = Copper (%) (85% rec.) + (Gold (g/t) x 0.71)(80% rec.) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.0077)(80% rec.) + (Zinc (%) x 0.28)(80% rec.). The following equation was used to calculate gold equivalence: AuEq = Gold (gpt)(80% rec.) + (Copper (%) x 1.4085)(85% rec.) + (Silver (gpt) x 0.0108)(80% rec.) + (Zinc (%) x 0.4188)(80% rec.). Analyzed metal equivalent calculations are reported for illustrative purposes only. The metal chosen for reporting on an equivalent basis is the one that contributes the most dollar value after accounting for assumed recoveries.Data disclosed in this news release includes historical drilling results and information derived from historic drill results, Intrepid Metals has not undertaken any independent investigation of the sampling, nor has it independently analyzed the results of the historical exploration work to verify the results. Intrepid considers these historical data relevant as the Company is using this data as a guide to plan exploration programs. The Company's current and future exploration work includes verification of the historical data through diamond drilling.Information disclosed in this news release regarding the historic Bisbee Camp can be found on the Copper Queen Mine website and on the City of Bisbee website ( www.bisbeeaz.gov/2174/Bisbee-History ).Details regarding the sale of the Taylor Deposit can be found in South32 News Release dated October 8, 2018 ( South32 completes acquisition of Arizona Mining ).

