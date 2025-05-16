Average annual gold production of 273,000 ounces for 19-years, including peak average annual production of 316,000 ounces over the first five years, and a maximum annual production of 325,000 ounces in Year 15.

5.2 million ounces of gold production over the 19 years of conceptual mine life ("CML").

Base Case After-Tax NPV 5% of C$1.36 billion (US$1.01 billion) and IRR of 13.4% at US$2,500/oz gold.

Spot Price After-Tax NPV 5% of C$3.30 billion (US$2.46 billion) and IRR of 24.0% at US$3,200/oz gold.

2025 MRE (as defined herein): 4.0 million ounces from 140.4 Mt grading 0.89 g/t Au in the Indicated category and 7.0 million ounces from 200.3 Mt grading 1.08 g/t Au in the Inferred category.

2025 PEA (as defined herein) is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the 2025 PEA will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Potential Economics Gold Price Assumption US$2,500/oz

Base Case US$3,200/oz

Spot Pre-tax internal rate of return ("IRR")(%) 16.1% 28.6% After-tax IRR 13.4% 24.0% Pre-tax net present value at 5% discount rate ("NPV 5% ")(C$M) C$2,118 C$4,961 After-tax NPV 5% (C$M) C$1,355 C$3,298 CML after-tax free cash flow ("FCF")(C$M)2 C$3,438 C$6,739 FX rate assumption (USD/CAD) 1.34 1.34 After-tax NPV 5% /Initial Capex ratio 0.7x 1.8x After-tax Payback period (years) 5.8 2.9

Metrics CML Total Per Unit Conceptual Mine Plan CML 19 years 2025 MRE conversion to conceptual mine plan 52% Total mineralized material (million tonnes "Mt") 176.9 Mt 9.5 Mtpa3/26,030 tpd3 OP material during ramp-up 1.4 Mt OP 148.8 Mt 7.8Mtpa3/21,370 tpd3 UG 26.6 Mt 1.7Mtpa3/4,660 tpd3 Total OP waste rock mined (Mt) 652.7 Mt Total OP overburden tonnes ("OVB") mined (Mt) 288.3 Mt Total OP waste (waste rock + OVB) 940.9 Mt Strip ratio, excluding OVB 4.3 Strip ratio, including OVB 6.3 Average mill gold head grade ("g/t Au") 0.99 g/t Au CML OP production 0.75 g/t Au CML UG Production 2.35 g/t Au Average mill recovery rate (%) 92.7% Total potential payable gold production,

excluding pre-production (thousand ounces "Koz") 5,191 Koz 273 Koz/year Pre-production gold recovered, OP ramp-up 43 Koz OP production

UG Production 3,326 Koz

1,868 Koz 175 Koz/year

98 Koz/year Capex and Opex Initial Capex (with contingency) (C$ millions "M") C$1,873 M Pre-production revenue (C$M) C$144.6 M Sustaining Capex4 (excluding Closure/Salvage) C$1,723 M C$91 M/year Total Cash Costs5 C$8,901 M C$1,715/oz (US$1,280/oz) All-In Sustaining Cost ("AISC")6 C$10,700 M C$2,059/oz (US$1,537/oz) All-In Costs ("AIC")6 C$12,575 M C$2,403/oz (US$1,793/oz)

A reconstructed geological model, developed from first principles, which integrates updated structural and lithological data for improved representation of mineralization geometry.



New geological data from the infill drilling programs has been incorporated in the latest domaining, which more confidently models the mineralized vein domains. This refinement has led to reduced mineralized material and increased classification of surrounding material as waste.



The adoption of an engineered first-principles pit design, inclusive of ramp placement and minimum mining width constraints, which has decreased overall slope angles and increased waste volumes.



Revised geotechnical parameters, resulting in shallower overburden slopes and, consequently, larger overburden volumes.



OP UG Total Material Waste Rock OVB Grade

Milled Contained Gold Material Grade

Milled Contained

Gold Contained

Gold Recovery Payable Gold Year (Kt) (Kt) (Kt) (g/t Au) (Koz) (Kt) (g/t Au) (Koz) (Koz) (%) (Koz) -2 27,828 -1 1,437 12,060 30,060 1.08 50 50 86.6% 43 1 9,225 32,184 28,117 1.05 312 1 1.89 0.08 312 91.5% 285 2 9,056 25,865 29,900 0.76 223 364 2.43 29 251 92.5% 232 3 8,016 31,925 30,005 0.91 233 1,480 2.43 115 349 88.9% 310 4 7,752 30,588 29,831 0.83 207 1,745 2.34 131 339 93.4% 316 5 7,770 46,683 12,535 0.64 160 1,739 2.00 112 271 92.9% 252 6 7,755 34,664 25,007 0.66 164 1,756 2.22 125 289 92.8% 269 7 7,741 59,511 2,748 0.78 193 1,732 2.16 120 314 92.8% 291 8 7,821 61,921 258 0.74 187 1,711 2.27 125 311 92.8% 288 9 7,647 61,842 - 0.65 161 1,641 2.29 121 281 92.9% 262 10 7,787 49,256 - 0.59 147 1,719 2.37 131 278 93.0% 258 11 7,680 37,168 - 0.65 161 1,767 2.30 131 291 92.6% 270 12 7,787 27,898 4,212 0.60 150 1,724 2.30 127 277 92.9% 257 13 7,791 19,156 16,673 0.65 163 1,700 2.59 142 305 93.4% 285 14 7,744 13,870 23,304 0.67 167 1,763 2.72 154 322 93.4% 300 15 7,739 30,128 6,743 0.86 213 1,722 2.46 136 349 93.1% 325 16 7,699 26,037 1,961 0.83 205 1,629 2.59 136 341 93.5% 318 17 7,657 15,970 15,345 0.72 178 1,562 2.34 118 296 92.9% 275 18 8,188 26,949 3,728 0.74 195 887 2.06 59 253 93.4% 237 19 5,922 8,993 0.89 170 170 95.0% 161 Total 150,211 652,667 288,254 0.75 3,638 26,643 2.35 2,011 5,649 92.70% 5,234

A truck shop and supporting maintenance buildings



Site-wide haul roads



A high-voltage transmission line



A 400-person camp



An effluent water treatment plant



Surface water management ponds



Site admin buildings, mine dry, assay lab, as well as other pertinent infrastructure



Capex item Initial

(C$M) Sustaining

(C$M) Total

(C$M) Infrastructure $123 $12 $135 Power & Electrical $214 $214 Water Management, TMF & Earthworks $135 $108 $243 Surface Operations $29 $29 Open Pit Mining $355 $769 $1,124 UG Mining $834 $834 Processing (including the mill) $265 $265 General Services (Owner's Costs) $85 $85 Pre-Production, Start-Up, & Commissioning $187 $187 Total Directs: $1,393 $1,723 $3,115 Total Indirects $235 $235 Closure Cost & Monitoring Costs $77 $77 Salvage Value ($44) ($44) Contingency $246 $246 Total Capex $1,873 $1,756 $3,628 Less: Pre-Prod. Credit net of TC/RC & Royalties ($144) ($144) Total Capex Net of Pre-Prod. $1,729 $1,756 $3,485

Opex Item CML (C$M) Unit (C$/t) Unit (per oz) Total Mining (OP+UG) C$5,935 $33.84/t milled C$1,143 (US$853) OP mining (less capex) C$3,603 $20.54/t milled UG mining C$2,333 $13.30/t milled Processing (incl. power) C$2,086 $11.89/t milled C$402 (US$300) G&A C$786 $4.48/t milled C$151 (US$113) Total operating cost C$8,807 $50.21/t milled C$ 1,697 (US$1,266) Refining and transport C$35 C$7 1.5% royalties (Garrison) C$59 C$11 Total Cash Costs5 C$8,901 C$50.74/t C$1,715 (US$1,280) Total AISC6 C$10,700 - C$2,059 (US$1,537) Total AIC6 C$12,575 - C$2,403 (US$1,793)

5%

Golden Highway Area: 55 Zone, Westaway, Southwest, Windjammer South, Windjammer Central, and Windjammer North 9 .



55 Zone, Westaway, Southwest, Windjammer South, Windjammer Central, and Windjammer North . Garrison Area: 903, Jonpol and, Garrcon.



Potential

mining method Indicated Mineral Resource Inferred Mineral Resource Tonnes

(Kt) Grade

(g/t Au) Contained Gold

(oz Au) Tonnes

(Kt) Grade

(g/t Au) Contained Gold (oz Au) OP 135,230 0.84 3,656,400 157,837 0.81 4,133,600 UG 5,194 2.07 345,800 42,456 2.07 2,827,100 Total (OP+UG) 140,424 0.89 4,002,200 200,293 1.08 6,960,700

These mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. The 2025 MRE follows current CIM Definition Standards (2014) and CIM MRMR Best Practice Guidelines (2019). The results are presented undiluted and are considered to have reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction ("RPEEE").

The independent and qualified persons for the 2025 MRE on the Golden Highway Area, as defined by NI 43-101, are Martin Perron, P.Eng., Olivier Vadnais-Leblanc, P.Geo. and Simon Boudreau, P.Eng. (InnovExplo), and the effective date of the estimate is May 2, 2025. The independent and qualified persons for the 2025 MRE on the Garrison Area, as defined by NI 43-101, are Martin Perron, P.Eng. and Chafana Hamed Sako, P.Geo., (InnovExplo) and the effective date of the estimate is May 2, 2025.

The estimation encompasses one thousand three hundred four (1,304) wireframes using Leapfrog Geo and interpolated using Surpac on the Golden Highway Area and three hundred forty-five (345) wireframes using Leapfrog Geo and interpolated using Leapfrog Edge on the Garrison Area.

1.0-m composites were calculated within the mineralized zones using the grade of the adjacent material when assayed or a value of 0.0005 when not assayed. High-grade capping on assays (supported by statistical analysis) was set between 15.0 and 25.0 g/t Au for Golden Highway assays and between 20.0 and 80.0 g/t Au for the Garrison assays.

The estimate was completed using an octree sub-block model from Leapfrog Geo for both areas, with a parent block size of 5m x 5m x 5m (X,Y,Z) and a minimum sub-block size of 1.25m x 1.25m x 1.25m (X,Y,Z) for Golden Highway block model and a parent block size of 2.5m x 2.5m x 2.5m (X,Y,Z) and a minimum sub-block size of 1.25m x 1.25m x 1.25m (X,Y,Z) for Garrison block model.

Grade interpolation was obtained by inverse distance squared (ID2) interpolation method using hard boundaries.

Density values of 2.71 was assigned for sediment hosted mineralized zones and 2.82 g/cm3 was assigned for volcanic rocks hosted mineralized zones for Golden Highway Area. Density values result of the "NI 43-101 Report & Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Tower Gold Project"10 of November 29, 2022, by Tommaso et al., 2018 have been used for Garrison.

The Golden Highway Mineral resources were classified as Indicated and Inferred. Indicated resources were defined for blocks if three composites from different drill hole were located inside an ellipsoid of a radius of 50 m, centred on one of those composites and Inferred resources were defined for blocks if two composites from different drill holes were located inside an ellipsoid of a radius of 100 m, centred on one of those composites.

The Garrison Mineral resources were classified as Indicated and Inferred. The Indicated resources were defined for blocks if the three closest holes to the block had an average distance of less than 27.5 m for Garrcon and less than 32.5 m for 903 and Jonpol (based on half the variogram range), and if the block was estimated using pass 1 or pass 2. The inferred resources were defined for blocks if the three closest holes to the block had an average distance of less than 55 m for Garrcon and less than 65 m for 903 and Jonpol (based on the full variogram range), and if the block was estimated using pass 1, pass 2, or pass 3.

The 2025 MRE is locally pit constrained. The out-pit resources meet the RPEEE requirement by applying constraining volumes to all blocks (combined bulk and selective underground long-hole and cut & fill extraction scenarios) using Deswik Mineable Shape Optimizer (DSO).

The RPEEE requirement is satisfied by having cut-off grades based on reasonable parameters for the potential OP and UG extraction scenarios, minimum widths, and constraining volumes. The estimate is presented for potential UG scenarios (realized in Deswik) over a minimum width of 2 m for blocks 25 m high by 20 m or 10 m long for the long-hole method at a cut-off grade of 1.3 g/t Au for the Golden Highway sediment hosted mineralized zones, 1.9 g/t Au for the Golden Highway volcanic rock hosted mineralized zones, 1.29 g/t Au for 903 mineralized zones, 1.22 g/t Au for Garrcon mineralized zones, 1.27 g/t Au for Jonpol no-refractory mineralized zones and 2.09 g/t Au for Jonpol refractory mineralized zones and over a minimum width of 3.5 m for blocks 4.0 m high by 20 m long for the cut-and-fill method at a cut-off grade of 1.35 g/t Au for the Golden Highway sediment hosted mineralized zones and 1.95 g/t Au for the Golden Highway volcanic rock hosted mineralized zones. Cut-off grades reflect the currently defined geometry and dip of the mineralized envelopes. The potential OP component of the 2025 MRE is locally constrained by an optimized surface in GEOVIA Whittle™ for Golden Highway and software for Garrison using a rounded cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t Au. The surface cut-off grade was calculated using the following parameters: mining cost = CA$3.00/t; mining overburden cost = CA$2.50/t; processing & transport cost = CA$19.00/t; G&A cost = CA$3.50/t; selling costs = CA$5.00/t; payable gold = 99.95%; gold price = US$1,950/oz; USD/CAD exchange rate = 1.33; overburden slope angle = 25°; bedrock slope angle = 50°; and mill recovery = 92.5% for zone 55 / Westaway, 93.3% for Southwest, 94.1% for Windjammer South, 92.2% for Windjammer Central, 89.4% for Windjammer North, (0.993- (0.0828* [Au Head g/t] ^0.4854) / [Au Head g/t])% for Garrcon, 96,11% for 903, 56.20% for Jonpol Refractory and 92.54% for Jonpol Non-Refractory. The UG cut-off grade was calculated using the following parameters for the long hole method: mining cost = CA$74.13/t; processing & transport cost = CA$19.00/t; G&A cost = CA$7.95/t; selling costs = CA$5.00/t; payable gold = 99.95%; gold price = US$1,950/oz; USD/CAD exchange rate = 1.33 and mill recovery = 92.5% for zone 55 / Westaway, 93.3% for Southwest, 94.1% for Windjammer South, 92.2% for Windjammer Central and 89.4% for Windjammer North. The UG cut-off grade was calculated using the following parameters for the cut and fill method: mining cost = CA$120.43/t; processing & transport cost = CA$19.00/t; G&A cost = CA$7.95/t; selling costs = CA$5.00/t; payable gold = 99.95%; gold price = US$1,950/oz; USD/CAD exchange rate = 1.33 and mill recovery = 92.5% for zone 55 / Westaway, 93.3% for Southwest, 94.1% for Windjammer South, 92.2% for Windjammer Central and 89.4% for Windjammer North.

Cut-off grades should be re-evaluated considering future prevailing market conditions (metal prices, exchange rates, mining costs etc.).

The number of metric tonnes was rounded to the nearest thousand, following the recommendations in NI 43-101. The metal contents are presented in troy ounces (tonnes x grade / 31.10348) rounded to the nearest hundred. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects.

The qualified persons are not aware of any known environmental, permitting, legal, title-related, taxation, socio-political, or marketing issues or any other relevant issue not reported in the Technical Report that could materially affect the 2025 MRE.



Indicated Mineral Resource Inferred Mineral Resource Deposit Mining Method Tonnes

(Kt) Grade

(g/t Au) Contained Gold (oz Au) Tonnes

(Kt) Grade

(g/t Au) Contained Gold (oz Au) Golden Highway Area 55 Zone OP 4,294 1.32 182,200 1,640 1.61 84,900 UG 108 1.68 5,800 245 1.77 13,900 Westaway OP 3,958 1.95 248,200 10,416 1.27 425,300 UG 1,169 1.94 73,100 8,702 2.01 562,300 Southwest OP 13,140 0.92 388,700 20,640 0.88 583,900 UG 1,717 2.09 115,300 20,030 2.06 1,327,300 Windjammer South OP 43,459 0.74 1,033,900 23,170 0.72 536,300 UG 80 1.57 4,100 4,220 1.77 240,100 Windjammer Central OP 37,771 0.57 692,200 74,555 0.66 1,582,000 UG 49 1.41 2,200 504 1.53 24,800 Windjammer North9 OP 1,703 1.28 70,100 8,648 0.93 258,600 UG 700 2.03 45,600 2,854 1.90 174,600 Garrison Area 903 OP 14,836 1.08 514,300 12,848 1.09 450,900 UG 348 1.82 20,300 1,741 2.15 120,500 Jonpol OP 1,818 1.20 69,900 1,131 1.01 36,700 UG 344 2.80 31,000 1,350 2.16 94,000 Garrcon OP 14,251 1.00 456,900 4,789 1.14 175,000 UG 679 2.22 48,400 2,810 2.98 269,600 Tower Total 2025 MRE OP 135,230 0.84 3,656,400 157,837 0.81 4,133,600 UG 5,194 2.07 345,800 42,456 2.07 2,827,100 Total 140,424 0.89 4,002,200 200,293 1.08 6,960,700

Enhanced Geological Model: The 2025 MRE benefits from additional drilling and a comprehensive interpretation of structural and lithological controls on mineralization, which the company believes increases confidence in the resource and the model's predictability. Advancing beyond the grade-shell approach used in 2022, the enhanced model entailed relogging historical drill core to refine the model and redefining the domaining by vein sets of similar types (laminated, quartz breccia, and stockwork) and by geological controls. The enhanced geological model resulted in the 1) slight decrease in OP grades and 2) reduction in tonnes in OP tonnes at the Southwest Deposit, Westaway Deposit, and 55 Zone Deposit. See Figure 3 for the comparison between 2022 MRE 7 and 2025 MRE mineralized vein domaining.



The 2025 MRE benefits from additional drilling and a comprehensive interpretation of structural and lithological controls on mineralization, which the company believes increases confidence in the resource and the model's predictability. Advancing beyond the grade-shell approach used in 2022, the enhanced model entailed relogging historical drill core to refine the model and redefining the domaining by vein sets of similar types (laminated, quartz breccia, and stockwork) and by geological controls. The enhanced geological model resulted in the 1) slight decrease in OP grades and 2) reduction in tonnes in OP tonnes at the Southwest Deposit, Westaway Deposit, and 55 Zone Deposit. See Figure 3 for the comparison between 2022 MRE and 2025 MRE mineralized vein domaining. Grade Interpolation Methodology: STLLR adopted the inverse distance squared (" ID2 ") method for grade interpolation. Supported by the characteristics of the enhanced geological model, ID2 better honours the grade distribution of the deposits and is a single consistent approach across the project compared to methods used in 2022.



STLLR adopted the inverse distance squared (" ") method for grade interpolation. Supported by the characteristics of the enhanced geological model, ID2 better honours the grade distribution of the deposits and is a single consistent approach across the project compared to methods used in 2022. Excluded Data: As part of a rigorous verification process, approximately 35,000 assays from the Jonpol Deposit (Garrison Area) were excluded due to unverifiable historical drill hole certificates. This reduced the mineralized volume and resources in the area. STLLR plans to target these zones in future drilling to potentially expand the 2025 MRE.



As part of a rigorous verification process, approximately 35,000 assays from the Jonpol Deposit (Garrison Area) were excluded due to unverifiable historical drill hole certificates. This reduced the mineralized volume and resources in the area. STLLR plans to target these zones in future drilling to potentially expand the 2025 MRE. Additional Infill Drilling: Since the 2022 MRE, approximately 120 km of infill drilling at Tower has converted some Inferred resources to the Indicated category. However, targeting was based on the previous geological model, limiting the effectiveness of the infill drill program to convert resources to higher confidence categories.



Since the 2022 MRE, approximately 120 km of infill drilling at Tower has converted some Inferred resources to the Indicated category. However, targeting was based on the previous geological model, limiting the effectiveness of the infill drill program to convert resources to higher confidence categories. UG Cut-Off Grade: Lower cut-off grades for UG mineralization variable by deposit were applied that increased the mineralized envelope, increasing the overall volume of UG mineralization which enabled the extensive use of bulk mining methods and an overall higher potential production profile.



Exploration:

Drill in areas at Jonpol and Garrcon where unvalidated data was removed from the 2025 MRE.

Develop an infill drilling program to potentially update existing Inferred Mineral Resources to the Indicated and Measured categories.



Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") Work:

Additional geotechnical studies to optimize mine design

Complete ongoing PFS-level metallurgical program



Deliver PFS in 24 months . STLLR has already commenced PFS study work.



. STLLR has already commenced PFS study work. Complete environmental baseline work and submit IA in 30 months. The company plans to submit a project notice and project description and commence baseline environmental studies.



The company plans to submit a project notice and project description and commence baseline environmental studies. Deliver Feasibility Study ("FS") in 36-48 months.



Martin Perron, P. Eng., InnovExplo, 2025 MRE

Olivier Vadnais-Leblanc, InnovExplo, P. Geo., 2025 MRE

Chafana Hamed Sako, InnovExplo, P. Geo., 2025 MRE

Simon Boudreau, P.Eng., InnovExplo, 2025 MRE

Mahamadou Traore P.Eng., G Mining Services, Process, 2025 PEA

Nicolas Vanier-Larrivée, ing., G Mining Services, Infrastructure, 2025 PEA

Alexandre Dorval, P. Eng., G Mining Services, OP Mining, 2025 PEA

Carl Michaud, ing., G Mining Services, UG Mining, 2025 PEA

Hind Zniber El Mouhabbis, ing., G Mining Services, Economic analysis, 2025 PEA

Darlene Nelson, P.Eng., WSP, Rock Geomechanics, 2025 PEA

Karel Van Zyl, M.Eng., P.Eng., WSP, Soils Geotechnical, 2025 PEA

Simon Gautrey MSc, MBA, P. Geo., WSP, Hydrogeology, 2025 PEA,

David Maarse, P.Eng., WSP, Hydrology, 2025 PEA

Steve Sibbick MSc. P. Geo., WSP, Closure, 2025 PEA

Dan Russell, P.Geo., WSP, Environment, 2025 PEA

Variance After-Tax Results NPV 0%

(C$M) NPV 5% (C$M) IRR (%) Payback (yrs) Metal Price Sensitivities 70% -$248 -$931 0.0% 19.0 80% $1,080 -$86 4.4% 14.4 90% $2,259 $650 9.2% 8.3 0% $3,438 $1,355 13.4% 5.8 110% $4,617 $2,051 17.4% 4.0 120% $5,796 $2,744 21.1% 3.3 130% $6,975 $3,436 24.7% 2.8 Initial Capital Cost Sensitivities 70% $3,817 $1,745 19.7% 3.5 80% $3,691 $1,616 17.1% 4.0 90% $3,564 $1,486 15.1% 4.7 0% $3,438 $1,355 13.4% 5.8 110% $3,311 $1,222 12.0% 6.5 120% $3,185 $1,088 10.8% 7.0 130% $3,059 $952 9.8% 7.6 Operating Cost Sensitivities 70% $5,197 $2,384 18.8% 3.8 80% $4,608 $2,040 17.1% 4.1 90% $4,022 $1,697 15.3% 4.7 0% $3,438 $1,355 13.4% 5.8 110% $2,856 $1,014 11.5% 6.8 120% $2,277 $672 9.4% 8.2 130% $1,700 $327 7.2% 11.7

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2025) -") announces the summary results of the updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("") and updated Preliminary Economic Assessment ("") for its 100%-owned Tower Gold Project ("" or the "") located in the prolific Timmins Mining Camp in Ontario, Canada. The 2025 MRE was prepared by InnovExplo (a member of Norda Stelo) and the 2025 PEA was compiled by G Mining Services ("").commented: "Tower is one of Canada's largest undeveloped gold projects, with size and scale matched only by a few Canadian gold projects. The 2025 PEA showcases the potential to produce 273,000 ounces of gold annually over 19 years, with peak production of 325,000 ounces. We believe the 2025 PEA delivers compelling economics with defensible capital and operating cost estimates. We designed the conceptual mine plan to maximize the output, which we believe is the best path to advance the Project and deliver long-term value. Furthermore, it is also our view that the geological environment hosting the Project continues along strike and at depth with solid upside potential for exploration. We believe this mine plan represents a strong foundation for a project with meaningful potential to grow in size, scale, and conceptual mine life.""The 2025 MRE and 2025 PEA represent major advancements for Tower. We rebuilt the geological model from first principles, integrating detailed structural and lithological data to better represent the gold mineralization. Our disciplined approach has strengthened the 2025 MRE, increasing confidence and credibility, while laying the groundwork for more targeted and efficient future drilling. The Tower deposits remain open at depth and along strike to the west and east, with strong potential for expansion. In tandem, the mine plan was also developed using a comprehensive, bottom-up approach grounded in first principles, delivering a technically robust and executable strategy. Opportunities to grow the known mineralization, optimize the mine plan, and enhance project economics will continue to be pursued aggressively. Pre-Feasibility Study work is underway, with completion targeted for 2027. In parallel, we are advancing permitting efforts to potentially bring Tower to shovel-ready status by 2029. We believe Tower is one of a select group of large-scale gold projects in Ontario with a clear path to development in the foreseeable future."Located 100 km east of Timmins, Ontario, along Highway 101, the Project benefits from proximity to existing regional infrastructure, including paved highways, power distribution, and local supply chains. Its proximity to Timmins, Kirkland Lake, and Matheson, provides access to a skilled and experienced labour pool.The construction plan focuses initially on the development of the OP deposits, supported by the installation of key surface infrastructure, including a processing plant, tailings management facility (""), and other essential site services. The construction phase will be executed under an Integrated Project Management Team ("") model over a 30-month period. Pre-production activities will begin in month 24, with first gold production expected during the subsequent 6-month commissioning and ramp-up phase.Stripping of overburden will commence at month 7, and OP mining operations will transition to a primarily owner-operated model upon the start of commercial production. Note that certain functions, such as explosives delivery to the hole, will remain under the responsibility of specialized contractors or suppliers.During the construction period, approximately 58 Mt of OVB will be removed to access mineralized material, with an additional 230 Mt of OVB scheduled for removal over the CML. Upon completion of mill construction, approximately 1.4 Mt of OP mineralized material is expected to be processed during the commissioning period, yielding an estimated 43,181 ounces of pre-production gold.UG development will begin after the 30-month construction phase and the commencement of commercial production. UG development will focus on lateral development, including the establishment of multiple ramp systems from surface, and the staged acquisition of mobile mining equipment. Over the CML, approximately 191,033 metres ("") of lateral development is planned, providing access to 5 mining zones within the UG deposit.The Project's 19-year conceptual mine plan contemplates the OP and UG mining of mineralized material from two primary areas:(western extent) and(eastern extent).The OP mine plan is based on conventional drill, blast, load, and haul methods utilizing double benching of 10-metre benches. The Windjammer deposits (South, Central, and North), located within the Golden Highway Area, contain the majority of the OP mineralization. A total of seven (7) pits with up to three (3) phases each are planned over the CML to sequence mineralized material and manage strip ratios at Golden Highway and Garrison.OP production is designed for a throughput of approximately 22,000 tpd, or 7.8 Mtpa, at an average head grade of 0.75 g/t Au. The average strip ratio is estimated at 4.3:1 (excluding OVB) and 6.3:1 (including OVB).The 2025 MRE and 2025 PEA reflect increased estimates for waste rock and OVB relative to the 2022 PEA. These changes are primarily attributable to:MREPEAThe UG mine plan employs a mechanized long-hole stoping method, accessed through multiple surface portals and ramp systems. Stopes will be mined in a bottom-up sequence, drilled and blasted, and then backfilled with either cemented rock fill or uncemented rockfill, depending on geotechnical and operational requirements.Planned stope dimensions average 25.0 m (height) × 20.0 m (length) × 11.5 m (width), with an estimated average stope tonnage of 14,490 tonnes (inclusive of dilution and mining losses). UG operations are expected to contribute approximately 4,760 tpd (1.7 Mtpa) to the mine plan, supported by a consistent cycle of stopes in development, active mining, and backfill phases throughout the CML.With a 92.7% mill recovery (see "" section), the project is expected to produce 5.2 Moz of payable gold over the CML, averaging 273,000 ounces annually for 19 years (see Tables 2 and 3 and Figure 1 for more details on the conceptual mine plan)The 2025 PEA contemplates processing mineralized material through a conventional milling, gravity concentration, and leaching circuit. The processing plant is planned to be located in the Golden Highway Area, strategically positioned near the center of gravity of the CML tonnage to optimize haulage efficiency across the project. The processing plant includes a primary crusher, semi-autogenous grinding ("") mill including pebble crushing, gravity recovery circuit integrated with intensive leach reactor, two ball mills, followed by a Leach-CIP Carousel ("") recovery process, Carbon desorption and regeneration, electrowinning circuit, gold room, and cyanide destruction.The processing plant is designed to operate at up to 26,030 tpd, equivalent to approximately 9.5 Mtpa. Average gold recovery is estimated at 92.7%.The 2025 PEA includes the phased construction of a conventional TMF, located in the Garrison Area (near Buffonta) of Tower. The TMF is designed to accommodate all CML tailings generated by the processing facility. In addition to the processing plant and TMF, major site infrastructure will include:This infrastructure layout has been optimized to support phased development and long-term operational efficiency. See Figure 2 for the proposed Tower site infrastructure layout.Please refer to Tables 4 and 5 for the capex and opex summaries, respectively. Initial capex and sustaining capex assume the full upfront purchase of equipment without the use of lease financing.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:Corporate taxable income for operations in Ontario are subject to a combined (federal and provincial) income tax rate of 26.5%. Tower would qualify for the Ontario manufacturing and processing tax credit. Furthermore, the Ontario Mining Regulations require the payment of Ontario Mining Tax ("") levied at a rate of 10.0% on taxable profits, in excess of C$500,000, which is incorporated into the financial model. OMT is deductible in calculating taxable income for corporate purposes. In the Garrison Area of Tower, the properties contain an average net smelter royalty ("") of 1.5%.Using a base case gold price of US$2,500 per ounce and a USD:CAD exchange rate of 1.34, the Tower Gold Project is estimated to generate an after-tax NPVof US$1.0 billion and an after-tax IRR of 13.4%. Sensitivity tables (see Table 8) have been prepared to illustrate the impact of key variables on project economics, including fluctuations in gold price, capital and operating costs, and discount rate.The 2025 PEA provides the basis for the project notice and project description that will kick off the Provincial and Federal permitting process for Tower, including the Federal Impact Assessment ("") and associated environmental studies. STLLR will continue to engage with local Indigenous communities and municipalities as we advance to the next stage of our Tower project.The 2025 MRE incorporates over 516,770 m of drilling from 1,848 holes and was independently prepared by InnovExplo (a member of Norda Stelo Inc.) in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 -("") and follows current CIM Definition Standards (2014) and CIM MRMR Best Practice Guidelines (2019). For more details, see Tables 6 and 7 for the summary and breakdown by deposit, respectively.The 2025 MRE is comprised of 9 deposits in two areas (see Figures 4 and 5 for OP and UG block model diagrams):The 2025 MRE has an effective date of May 2, 2025 and supports the 2025 PEA.(Effective date of May 2, 2025). Please review "" for additional information.There is no certainty that the 2025 MRE will be converted to Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve categories or will be realized in the future. Mineral Resource estimates that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The 2025 MRE may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant risks, uncertainties and other factors, as more particularly described in the Cautionary Statements at the end of this news release.Over the past 12 months, STLLR has relogged core, rebuilt the geological model with enhanced structural and lithological interpretations, and updated mineral resource blocks using a first-principles approach. These efforts improve confidence in the resource and advance the Tower project toward higher-confidence economic studies. Key updates in the 2025 MRE compared to the 2022 MREinclude:In establishing a reasonable prospect for economic extraction, constraints were applied that include an optimized surface pit shell for open pit resources and minable shapes for the underground portion. For the underground component, Deswik Stope Optimizer (DSO) was used to generate stope shapes, incorporating minimum mining widths and other operational parameters to reflect realistic extraction potential. Please refer to "" for more information on the parameters and assumptions.STLLR management is focused on advancing the Tower to shovel-ready status. The Company estimates the following next steps and milestones for Tower:A Technical Report prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 in support of the 2025 MRE and 2025 PEA("") will be filed on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) within 45 days. Readers are encouraged to read the 2025 Technical Report in its entirety, including all qualifications, assumptions and exclusions that relate to the 2025 MRE and 2025 PEA. The 2025 Technical Report is intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context.Scientific and technical information related to the 2025 MRE and 2025 PEA contained in this news release has been reviewed and verified by:These persons have the ability and authority to verify the authenticity and validity of this data and are independent from the Company.John McBride, MSc., P.Geo., VP Exploration, and James Gagne, P.Eng., MBA, VP Projects & Technical Services of STLLR, are "Qualified Persons" as defined by NI 43-101 for this Project, have reviewed and approved of the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: O9D) is a Canadian gold development company actively advancing two cornerstone gold projects in Canada: The Tower Gold Project in the Timmins Mining Camp in Ontario and the Colomac Gold Project located north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. Each of these two projects has the potential for a long-life and large-scale operation and are surrounded by exploration land with favourable upside potential. STLLR's experienced management team, with a track record of successfully advancing projects and operating mines, is working towards rapidly advancing these projects.STLLR Gold Investor Relations+1 (416) 863-2105 | [email protected] Please review the "Cautionary Statement regarding the 2025 PEA" at the end of this news release.Free Cash Flow is a non-IFRS financial measure. Undiscounted and net of Initial and Sustaining Capital Expenditures (""), and Operating Costs (""). The Company does not currently have operations and therefore does not have historical equivalent measures to compare to and cannot perform a reconciliation of this non-IFRS financial performance measure.Million tonnes per annum ("") and tonnes per day ("")Sustaining Capital is a non-IFRS financial measure. The Company does not currently have operations and therefore does not have historical equivalent measures to compare to and cannot perform a reconciliation of this non-IFRS financial performance measure.Total Cash Cost is a non-IFRS financial measure. Total cash costs per ounce are operating costs, composed of mining (UG & OP), processing, water treatment and tailings, mine site G&A, royalty costs, refining and transport, divided by payable gold ounces. The Company does not currently have operations and therefore does not have historical equivalent measures to compare to and cannot perform a reconciliation of this non-IFRS financial performance measure.AISC and AIC are non-IFRS financial measures. AlSC includes cash costs plus sustaining capex and closure. AIC includes AISC plus initial capex. The Company does not currently have operations and therefore does not have historical equivalent measures to compare to and cannot perform a reconciliation of these Non-IFRS financial performance measures.For more information on the Tower 2022 Mineral Resource Estimate ("") and Preliminary Economic Assessment ("") effective as of September 7, 2022, please refer to the NI 43-101 technical report titled "NI 43-101 Report & Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Tower Gold Project Northeastern Ontario, Canada".Please review the "Cautionary Statement regarding Mineral Resource Estimates" at the end of the news release.Previously named "Discovery Deposit"

