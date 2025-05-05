Health for Human Potential Community



Mr. Hari Menon, Director, South & Southeast Asia, Gates Foundation:



"As the Gates Foundation marks 25 years of working to advance health and equity around the world, we are reminded that lasting progress is only possible through strong partnerships. The Health for Human Potential Community exemplifies this spirit of collaboration – bringing together funders, innovators, and governments to drive transformative impact across Asia. Together, we can accelerate progress in maternal, newborn, and child health, tackle infectious diseases, and help ensure healthier, more equitable futures for generations to come."







Mr. Brian San, Co-Secretary-General, Institute of Philanthropy:



"True progress requires bold partnerships, and we are glad to stand alongside our fellow HHP Community Leads and PAA to help tackle some of the region's most urgent health challenges. As a "think-fund-do" tank working for the betterment of communities everywhere, we believe that philanthropy should go beyond funding – it should catalyse impactful solutions that drive meaningful change. By focusing on maternal, newborn, and child health, as well as infectious diseases, this partnership aims to strengthen health systems and drive more equitable access to care. Together, we can create a healthier future for regional communities and demonstrate the power of collective action in philanthropy."







Ms. Tan Yan Ru, Executive Director, Quantedge Advancement Initiative:



"We believe that good health is foundational to unlocking human potential. Through the HHP Community, we are joining forces with bold, mission-aligned changemakers to back transformative solutions that drive lasting improvements in health outcomes and build stronger, healthier communities across the region."







Ms. Belinda Tanoto, Member of Board of Trustees, Tanoto Foundation:



"At Tanoto Foundation, we're committed to driving systems change so every child has the opportunity to reach his or her full potential. Being part of the HHP community reflects our aspirations as an ecosystem catalyst in collaborating with like-minded funders and governments to create brighter, healthier tomorrows for children, their families, and their communities."







Mr. Ng Boon Heong, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Temasek Foundation:



"No single actor can solve today's health challenges alone. We need to scale and operationalise innovations, empower frontline professionals, and deliver care where it is needed most. The Health for Human Potential Community will leverage our combined strengths to turn bold ideas into systemic change. We invite others to join us in building a healthier Asia."



Just Energy Transition Community

