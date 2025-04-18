Pictured from left: Jackson Hsieh (Sales Manager, Dreamer Group), Khim Lim (Senior Financial Services Director, Infinity FA), Eugene Soo (Executive Director & Co-Owner, Infinity FA), Stephen Pak (Group CEO, Dreamer Group)

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 April 2025 - On April 9–10, 2025,was invited to collaborate withto deliver exclusive estate and legacy planning seminars in Taipei and Taichung. These invitation-only sessions brought together Taiwan's high-net-worth (HNW) individuals for deep insights into preserving and transferring wealth across generations.The seminars focused on how Singapore's position as a wealth management hub can support cross-border estate planning and long-term wealth preservation. Attendees gained insights into the differences between the 2 nations, learn practical strategies asset structuring, and navigating an increasingly complex regulatory landscape., Executive Director and Co-Owner of Infinity Financial Advisory, shared:"It was an honour to be invited by Dreamer Group to speak at this exclusive event. This wasn't just about estate planning — it was about empowering individuals with the tools and strategies to protect and grow their wealth for generations to come. Singapore's insurance-based solutions offer unique advantages, and we were proud to bring this perspective to Taiwan's HNW community."The event served as a platform for financial professionals from Taiwan and Singapore to exchange insights and collaborate on bespoke advisory approaches. The partnership between Infinity FA and Dreamer Group reflects a shared dedication to delivering high-impact financial strategies tailored to the needs of today's affluent individuals.As global financial landscapes evolve, legacy planning and cross-border wealth management have become more critical than ever. This seminar series reinforced the importance of strategic, personalised financial advice and highlighted the synergy between two key financial hubs — Singapore and Taiwan.

About Infinity Financial Advisory

Come As You Are, Leap Forward With Us.





Founded in July 2023,is home to over 300 advisors, guiding clients through an ever-changing financial world with innovative, tailored wealth management solutions.