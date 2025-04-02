Samsung's Odyssey G9 (G91F model) features a 49'' Dual QHD display with a 1000R curve, designed to provide high-quality visuals to enhance the gaming experience for all users

[1] Reality Hub must be installed. The app can be downloaded from Samsung.com or Microsoft Store. Only the games that are specified in the Reality Hub can be transferred for 3D gaming.





[2] To activate 3D conversion, Reality Hub must be running in the system tray, and video must be in full screen. Some video players may not support 3D conversion. 3D conversion is not available for DRM content or when HDR mode is enabled. 3D conversion only supported with NVIDIA graphics cards. RTX 3080 or higher recommended. For optimal 3D performance, the following PC specifications are recommended: CPU: Intel i7 or higher, AMD Ryzen 7 1700X or higher.





[3] Game title availability varies by region.









GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3080 graphics cards or higher

CPU: Intel i7 or higher, AMD Ryzen 7 1700X or higher

DDR: DDR5-5600 32GB * 2ea (64GB) or above

PCIe: PCIe 5.0 [4] 3D effects may vary depending on the game content and PC specifications. Recommended specifications:

[5] Some video players may not support 3D conversion. 3D conversion is not available for DRM content. Reality Hub is not available when HDR mode is enabled. does not affect the image quality in PC mode.









[6] Verified as Glare Free by UL based on the verification methods used by UL. For more information on the verification methods used, please visit https://verify.ul.com/verifications/732 . Comparison based on internal test results.

[7] AI upscaling works when using Gaming Hub, Smart TV Apps, but it does not affect the image quality in PC mode.





[8] Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor compared to other Odyssey, Odyssey Ark and Odyssey Neo gaming monitors





