BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 April 2025 - ICONSIAM, a global landmark along the Chao Phraya River developed through a joint venture of Siam Piwat, Charoen Pokphand Group (CP), and Magnolia Quality Development (MQDC), joins forces with public and private sector partners to present the grand, investing overto host a spectacular event under the conceptThis reinforces ICONSIAM's position as a, highlighting Thailand's rich cultural heritage to attract visitors from around the world. The event will featureshowcasing the charm of Thai Songkran to promote Thailand as a central tourism hub in the region, aligning with government initiatives. Visitors can enjoy safe and fun water activities with a, a, the, and variousthroughout the seven-day celebration. The festival will be held from, and is expected to attract over 1.4 million local and international visitors throughout the 7-day celebration.stated that, recognized as a global festival that draws visitors from all over the world, generating substantial economic benefits for Thailand. As a key landmark and a, ICONSIAM is committed to honoring and preserving Thailand's cultural heritage. ICONSIAM remains dedicated toAs a leader in hosting, ICONSIAM continues to elevate Thai cultural celebrations on a global scale.For, ICONSIAM has partnered with the, along with various private sectors. The official opening ceremony of thewill take place on, featuring the, which includes appearances by a famous actress, captivating cultural performances, and lively mini concerts.The festivalallowing both locals and international visitors to. Visitors can immerse themselves inthroughdesigned to create unforgettable memories:Experience the perfect blend of tradition and modern entertainment at Thailand's most spectacular Songkran festival! Join us for the "and immerse yourself in a joyous, culturally enriching celebration—free of charge!Stay tuned for event updates and participation details at www.iconsiam.com or follow us on Facebook: ICONSIAM.Hashtag: #ICONSIAMSongkran #SongkranFestival2025 #ICONSIAM

