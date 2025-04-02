Where Classical Majesty Met Modern Magic The “Voice of God” Ignites Galaxy Arena

The world’s most beloved tenor Andrea Bocelli graces Galaxy Arena for his first solo concert in Macau, leaving the audience a soul-stirring musical odyssey.

(Photo credit: Luca Rossetti) Maestro Carlo Bernini leads a world-class ensemble, featuring virtuoso flutist Andrea Griminelli and soprano Mariam Battistelli, elevating Andrea Bocelli’s performance to sublime heights.

(Photo credit: Luca Rossetti) Andrea Bocelli shares the stage with his son Matteo Bocelli for a poignant duet, a heartwarming moment that touched the entire audience.

(Photo credit: Luca Rossetti) Amy Manford ‘s amazing voice captivates the audience at Galaxy Arena.

(Photo credit: Luca Rossetti) Galaxy Macau™ Presents: ANDREA BOCELLI Live in Concert drew a sold-out crowd of adoring fans from Greater China and across Asia-Pacific — all embracing the evening as a once-in-a-lifetime musical pilgrimage.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 April 2025 - Galaxy Arena, Macau's new cultural landmark, hosted an unforgettable evening on March 29 as the world's most beloved tenor, Andrea Bocelli, staged his debut solo concert in the city. Presented by Galaxy Macau™, the highly anticipated event drew a sold-out crowd of adoring fans from Greater China and across Asia-Pacific — all embracing the evening as a once-in-a-lifetime musical pilgrimage. A transcendent musical voyage spanning operatic masterpieces, cinematic scores, and beloved pop anthems, the performance unfolded as a soul-stirring odyssey, leaving the audience spellbound by its emotional depth and artistic brilliance.As the first tenor to grace Galaxy Arena, Andrea Bocelli has made his long-awaited return to Asian stages after a nine-year hiatus — a concert brimming with historic significance. He has mesmerized audiences with his celestial "Voice of God" and a masterfully curated song list that bridged classical grandeur and contemporary resonance.The concert was elevated by a world-class ensemble under the baton of renowned conductor Carlo Bernini, alongside virtuoso flutist Andrea Griminelli and soprano Mariam Battistelli. The stage also welcomed special guests Amy Manford and Matteo Bocelli, Andrea Bocelli's son, whose heartfelt duet with his father became the evening's most poignant moment.The concert unfolded in two breathtaking acts, each a testament to Andrea Bocelli's artistic range. The first act paid homage to opera's titans—Verdi and Puccini—with Andrea Bocelli's voice cascading through the arena in spellbinding renditions of La Donna È Mobile from Rigoletto, Addio Fiorito Asil from Madama Butterfly, and the effervescent Brindisi from La Traviata. Each aria, delivered with surgical vocal precision and volcanic emotional intensity, transported the audience to the golden age of Italian opera.The second act celebrated Andrea Bocelli's versatility, weaving through iconic film scores and beloved pop classics. Ennio Morricone's American Theme Medley evoked cinematic nostalgia, while duets like The Prayer and My Heart Will Go On resonated with universal emotion. The finale, Canto della Terra — a signature collaboration with Sarah Brightman — sealed the evening with a crescendo of hope and unity.The evening's pinnacle arrived as Matteo Bocelli joined his father onstage, their embrace met with thunderous applause. Their duet of Fall On Me epitomized the magic of artistic lineage. Matteo Bocelli's voice, mirroring his father's celestial timbre, revealed a mastery of phrasing and emotional nuance that transcended generations. As their harmonies intertwined, the audience witnessed not just a musical performance, but a profound celebration of legacy, love and the enduring power of musical art. At last, Andrea Bocelli performed 3 encore songs Con te partirò , Perfect Symphony and Nessun dorma, ending the brilliant night with audiences' thunderous applause.In his closing remarks, Andrea Bocelli extended heartfelt gratitude to Macau's enthusiastic audience, lauding the city's vibrant spirit and warm embrace. "This evening will remain etched in my heart," he declared, "and I do look forward to coming back again to share my music."Galaxy Arena has reaffirmed again its status as a world-class venue with this historic event. Its state-of-the-art acoustics and opulent ambiance provided the perfect canvas for Andrea Bocelli's vocals, allowing his "Voice of God" to resonate with breathtaking clarity. As Galaxy Macau continues to host international spectacles, it promises an ever-evolving tapestry of cultural experiences to Macau locals and global tourists alike, solidifying Macau's reputation as the City of Performing Arts.Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies.



Embark on a delightful and rewarding journey at Galaxy Promenade, the one-stop shopping destination boasting some of the world's most iconic luxury brands. Be the first to get the latest limited-edition items; explore fascinating pop-ups by coveted labels and revel in fabulous shopping rewards and privileges. Our VIPs are entitled to a highly-curated experience with dedicated personal shoppers at guests' service, and be invited to exclusive luxury brand events. A different caliber of privileges and rewards also await. Discover the joys of fashion and stand at the forefront of style and sophistication—Galaxy Promenade has everything guests need to stay ahead of the style game.



Galaxy Cinemas takes immersive movie experiences to the next level with the latest audio-visual technology, ultra-luxurious facilities and bespoke services; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavors & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavors at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events.



Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world- class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.moand www.galaxyicc.com .

