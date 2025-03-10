HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 March 2025 - RESTORE Mini Storage has officially expanded its business to Fo Tan this January, following the opening of new branches in Chai Wan and Hung Hom last September. This new location will provide "Zero Prepayment, Zero Commitment" mini storage services to residents in the Sha Tin, Fo Tan and Ma On Shan areas.RESTORE operates 27 compliant mini storage facilities across nine districts in Hong Kong, with all branches approved by the Fire Services Department. The company's network spans across Hong Kong Island, Kowloon, and the New Territories, including Tuen Mun The group boasts an average occupancy rate of over 90% and will continue its steady expansion throughout Hong Kong.RESTORE is committed to breaking the traditional, rigid image of mini storage and integrating lifestyle elements into self-storage spaces. They believe that mini storage should not just be a place to store belongings, but also an extension of one's living space. Therefore, they have moved away from the typical industrial design often seen in other self-storage facilities and meticulously created simple and bright spaces with the help of their in-house team of architects and interior designers. This allows customers to enjoy a convenient storage experience in a comfortable and safe environment, and feel the warmth of home."Flexible Term, Flexible Payment" is a major feature of RESTORE. Years ago, the company introduced an innovative "Zero Prepayment", flexible contract period in Hong Kong. Compared to traditional mini storage that only offers prepaid rental discounts, RESTORE's plan allows customers to enjoy long-term contract benefits while paying on a monthly basis. The model not only reduces the financial burden on customers, but also avoids the risks associated with one-time prepaid rentals.RESTORE highly values fire safety, and its facilities have fire compartments with a 2-hour fire resistance rating, far exceeding the legal requirement of half an hour. After the mini storage fire in 2016, the insurance industry has been cautious about providing storage insurance for mini storage facilities. RESTORE's commitment to the highest fire safety standards allows them to offer tenants storage insurance protection, a rarity in the mini storage industry.In recent years, the demand for mini storage in Hong Kong has continued to rise, mini storage has not yet become fully popular in the local area. The reasons include concerns about the traditional mini storage prepaid fees, fire safety, facility management, and service quality, which have affected the confidence of potential users. RESTORE has provided good solutions to these customer "pain points" one by one. Fo Tan Mini Storage Address: Unit 401, 4/F, Hopeful Factory Center, 10-16 Wo Shing Street, Fo TanHashtag: #Zero-PrepaymentStorage #FoTanMiniStorage

