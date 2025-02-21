MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 February 2025 - Wildberries, a leading e-commerce platform in Eurasia, increased the number of its pickup points by 75% since the beginning of 2024 to support the dynamic growth of its marketplace.The total number of Wildberries pickup points has surpassed 58,000 across seven countries where the marketplace operates. Three quarters of these pickup points are operated by local partners and the rest are company-owned.The highest growth in the number of Wildberries pickup points was recorded in Kyrgyzstan (+126%) and Kazakhstan (+105%). In Georgia, where Wildberries launched operations in late 2024, the number of pickup points has also doubled, albeit from a low base. In Russia, the pickup point network increased by 81%, in Belarus by 75%, in Armenia by 55%, and in Uzbekistan by 26%.Only a fraction of orders placed on the Wildberries marketplace are delivered to homes by couriers, with branded pickup points accounting for 90% of deliveries.The reliance on pickup points is a unique feature of Wildberries' business model that distinguishes it from other marketplaces. When the company was founded over 20 years ago, its largest product category was apparel. At the time, consumers still lacked trust in e-commerce and wanted to preview the clothing they ordered online before confirming their purchase. Wildberries pickup points, equipped with fitting rooms and offering the option to return items on the spot, gave customers peace of mind and quickly gained popularity.Although Wildberries has long expanded beyond clothing to include dozens of product categories, from electronics to pet products, pickup points remain the most popular delivery option on the platform.Wildberries has focused on developing its network of pickup points as it expands to new markets. This delivery model enhances customer convenience while providing a cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to individual home delivery.The expansion of Wildberries' pickup points supports economic growth in the company's markets of presence. The predominant franchise model gives local entrepreneurs the opportunity to grow their business in partnership with a major international marketplace and creates new jobs.Pickup points also enhance logistics services for the more than one million sellers on the Wildberries marketplace, who can drop off their items at the nearest pickup point for further delivery to the company's nearest distribution centre.Hashtag: #wildberries

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Wildberries

Established in 2004 in Russia, Wildberries is a leading e-commerce platform operating in Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Uzbekistan, while also partnering with sellers in China. Wildberries provides a state-of-the-art IT infrastructure to support customers and sellers, along with a developed logistics network spanning more than 130 facilities and 58,000 pick-up points across its markets. As of 2024, Wildberries serves over 75 million customers and processes more than 20 million orders per day.



