Enhancing learning environments for border schools in Thailand

Andrianto Jayapurna, President of Henkel Thailand (center-left), marking the completion of the renovation project with Sanjorn Kisarang, School Director of Baan Srisawas Border Patrol Police School in Yasothon (center-right).

Andrianto Jayapurna, President of Henkel Thailand (center), with the Henkel Thailand team at Konrad Henkel Border Patrol Police School in Nakhon Phanom.

The newly renovated compound for students and teachers at Baan Srisawas Border Patrol Police School in Yasothon.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire – 16 December 2024 - On November 28-29, 2024, a team of Henkel Thailand employees visited the Konrad Henkel Border Patrol Police School in Nakhon Phanom and the Baan Srisawas Border Patrol Police School in Yasothon, to mark the completion of renovation projects funded by Henkel, and celebrate with the students through sports activities. The renovation projects are part of Henkel Thailand's ongoing commitment to supporting local education by enhancing the safety, well-being, and learning environments for both students and teachers.Building on the renovation efforts in 2023, Henkel Thailand identified additional improvements to enhance safety at the Konrad Henkel Border Patrol Police School in Nakhon Phanom. The 19,000-euro project, completed in June 2024, included replacing deteriorating classroom ceilings, upgrading wooden windows to aluminum, and installing a new roof to protect the school from weather-related damage.Henkel Thailand employees also contributed donations to provide new fans, desks, and a gas tank for the classrooms, enhancing safety and functionality for the 86 students and 14 teachers. Henkel products, including Pattex Fix Nail Power Glue, were also supplied to support various repair needs at the school.Henkel Thailand also completed renovations at the Baan Srisawas Border Patrol Police School in Yasothon to enhance the learning environment for 63 students and 6 teachers. The project, completed in August 2024 with a funding of 17,000 euros, included the installation of new fans, doors, and windows across 10 classrooms, as well as upgrades to the drinking water system, to ensure reliable access to safe water.In addition, the school received new furniture, supplies, and educational materials such as whiteboards and sports equipment. The barber room was equipped with tools and supplies to become fully operational, and a new kindergarten building was completed to accommodate young children.Henkel Thailand has a long-standing commitment to supporting border schools in Thailand and will continue its ongoing assistance. Moving forward, Henkel Thailand will maintain its support for the waste bank program at the Konrad Henkel Border Patrol Police School, which encourages students and school members to recycle and earn points for selling waste items. Additionally, Henkel Thailand will supply products to both schools to support skill development in their hair-cutting programs."Henkel Thailand is committed to enhancing both the safety and functionality of classrooms and facilities, while also enriching the learning environment for the entire school community. Through these efforts, we hope to foster an environment where the well-being of both students and staff continues to thrive," said Andrianto Jayapurna, President of Henkel Thailand.To date, Henkel Thailand has adopted three schools across the country, including Henkel Thai Border Patrol Police School in Kanchanaburi, Konrad Henkel Border Patrol Police School in Nakhon Phanom, and Baan Srisawas Border Patrol Police School in Yasothon. Henkel Thailand supports the schools in various ways, such as sponsoring construction projects, allocating funds for teaching staff, and engaging employees in school visits and donations.Hashtag: #Henkel

About Henkel

With its brands, innovations and technologies, Henkel holds leading market positions worldwide in the industrial and consumer businesses. Henkel's Adhesive Technologies business unit leads the global market for adhesives, sealants and functional coatings. The Consumer Brands business unit occupies a leading position in numerous markets and categories around the globe, particularly in the Laundry & Home Care and Hair business areas. Henkel's three biggest brands are Loctite, Persil and Schwarzkopf. In fiscal 2023, Henkel reported sales of more than 21.5 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 2.6 billion euros. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. Sustainability has a long tradition at Henkel, and the company has a clear sustainability strategy with specific targets. Henkel was founded in 1876 and today employs a diverse team of around 48,000 people worldwide – united by a strong corporate culture, shared values and a common purpose: "Pioneers at heart for the good of generations." For further details, please see www.henkel.com.

