HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 November 2024 - CLP Power Hong Kong Limited (CLP Power) and Daya Bay Nuclear Power Operations and Management Co., Ltd. (DNMC) fully support the Mainland study tours of the subject of Citizenship and Social Development (CS Mainland study tours) organised by the Education Bureau of the Hong Kong SAR Government, which aim to deepen students' understanding of national development. The Mainland study tours include visits to Daya Bay Nuclear Power Station this academic year, and the first group of students visited Daya Bay on 7 November to learn about the importance of nuclear energy in achieving decarbonisation goals and sustainable development, as well as nuclear safety and the development of the nation's nuclear industry.The Education Bureau launched the CS Mainland study tours in April 2023 to give senior secondary students first-hand experience of the nation and understanding of its latest developments, thereby enhancing their sense of national identity. Daya Bay Nuclear Power Station is included as a visiting spot of the "Three-Day Study Tour in Huizhou and Shenzhen on Historical Culture and Sustainable Development" for the 2024-25 academic year. The first student tour involved over 150 senior secondary students, teachers and principal from Chiu Lut Sau Memorial Secondary School. The group visited the Daya Bay Nuclear Power Science and Technology Museum, learning how non-carbon nuclear energy can help the nation and Hong Kong decarbonise and experiencing the safe and state-of-the-art environment of the Nuclear Station.A launch ceremony for the visits was held at Daya Bay Nuclear Power Station on 7 November, attended by guests including representatives from the Guangdong Province Department of Education, the Shenzhen Municipality Education Bureau and the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong SAR. Deputy Secretary for Education of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Ms Teresa Chan said at the ceremony, "By visiting Daya Bay Nuclear Power Station, students not only can learn about the development of nuclear power technology, experience our country's achievement and close relationship with stable development of Hong Kong, but will also reflect on the importance of nuclear safety and sustainable development, and broaden horizons."CLP Power Chief Corporate Development Officer Ms Quince Chong remarked, "Nuclear energy provides Hong Kong with non-carbon, safe, stable and competitively priced electricity. It is an indispensable source of energy to achieve the carbon neutrality goals of the nation and Hong Kong. CLP is delighted to join hands with DNMC to support and participate in the CS Mainland study tours, which will give students valuable insights into nuclear power and the nuclear technology advancement of the nation. This year marks the 30anniversary of the operation of Daya Bay Nuclear Power Station, which makes these student visits particularly meaningful."Chiu Lut Sau Memorial Secondary School Principal Mrs Tam Woo Kit-ching mentioned, "As the first school to visit the Power Station under this programme, we are truly impressed by the Daya Bay Nuclear Power Science and Technology Museum and the comprehensive, engaging information about nuclear power it provides. Each exhibition area features multimedia and interactive elements that enhance students' understanding of nuclear energy and safety."Guangdong Nuclear Power Joint Venture Co., Ltd. Deputy General Manager Ms Anthea Yung said, "As the operator of Daya Bay Nuclear Power Station, DNMC is committed to promoting public education and enhancing public understanding of nuclear energy. The study tour serves as an important platform to showcase to the public that nuclear energy is safe, environmental-friendly and reliable."Daya Bay Nuclear Power Station began operations in 1994 in a joint investment by CLP and China General Nuclear Power Corporation. It is the nation's first large-scale commercial nuclear power station, and also one of the earliest and largest joint ventures since the reform and opening-up of Mainland China in the 1980s, successfully demonstrating the opportunities brought about by the open-door policy, as well as Hong Kong's role of an active participant, contributor and beneficiary in the nation's reform and opening-up. Currently, approximately 80% of the electricity generated by Daya Bay Nuclear Power Station is supplied to Hong Kong, meeting around a quarter of the city's electricity demand.Hashtag: #CLP

