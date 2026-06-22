SEPANG, June 22 — Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman arrived in Malaysia yesterday for an official visit to further strengthen the close bilateral relations between the two countries and deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, marks Tarique’s first bilateral official visit abroad since assuming office in February 2026.

Tarique, his spouse Dr Zubaida Rahman, Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman and delegation touched down at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 at 8.33pm on a commercial flight and then received a static guard of honour mounted by the First Battalion Royal Ranger Regiment under the command of Captain Mohd Masrur Hidayat Masri at the Bunga Raya Complex (BRC) of KLIA.

Welcoming Tarique at BRC was Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Zulkifli Hasan.

On Monday, Tarique will be accorded an official welcoming ceremony followed by a bilateral meeting with Anwar at the Perdana Putra Complex.

Both leaders are expected to take stock of the progress of Malaysia-Bangladesh bilateral relations and explore opportunities to further strengthen collaboration in key sectors, including trade and investment, human resource management, the semiconductor industry, energy, agriculture and education.

They will also witness the exchange of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cultural cooperation, as well as two exchanges of notes (EoNs) in the fields of counter-terrorism research and in the field of investment promotion and facilitation.

Bangladesh is Malaysia’s 28th largest trading partner globally with a total trade of RM12.18 billion, and second largest trading partner, export destination, and source of imports in the South Asia region after India. — Bernama