KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has conveyed Malaysia’s condolences to the family of former Timor-Leste president Francisco Guterres and the people of Timor-Leste over his passing.

In a Facebook post today, Anwar said Guterres was among the generation that fought for Timor-Leste’s independence and remained committed to the freedom of his people and the building of a democratic nation.

“I am saddened by the passing of the former President of Timor-Leste, Francisco Guterres. On behalf of Malaysia, I extend my condolences to his family and to the people of Timor-Leste,” he said.

Anwar said Guterres spent years in the resistance movement, where he became known as Lú-Olo, before later serving his country as President of the National Parliament and Head of State.

“Malaysia mourns his passing alongside the Timorese people. He will be remembered here with respect and affection,” he said.

The Dili-based Timor Today News reported that Guterres, 71, died yesterday at Prince Court Hospital in Kuala Lumpur following intensive medical treatment.

Guterres served as Timor-Leste’s president from 2017 to 2022 and was among the key figures in the country’s independence struggle. — Bernama