KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama) said today it will contest 15 seats in the Johor state election next month, including seats currently held by Umno, DAP, PKR and Muda.

In a joint statement, party leaders Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the seats were chosen based on voter trends, six months of survey data, local party strength, candidate suitability and campaign capacity.

The 15 seats are Bukit Naning, Mahkota, Tiram, Puteri Wangsa, Johor Jaya, Permas, Larkin, Stulang, Perling, Kempas, Skudai, Kota Iskandar, Bukit Permai, Bukit Batu and Senai.

According to the statement, eight of the seats are held by Umno, five by DAP, and one each by PKR and Muda.

Rafizi and Nik Nazmi said Bersama’s candidates would be announced in Johor Baru at 8pm this Friday during the launch of its “trak kancil”, with the venue to be announced later.

They said members and the public who wish to join Bersama’s election machinery in the 15 seats can register at their website, with polling and counting agent registration also open through the same website.

The party said its integrated campaign system would open tomorrow, allowing members and the public nationwide to choose campaign activities according to date, time, location and type of activity.

“Bagi Bersama, PRN Johor 2026 bukan sahaja medan berebut kerusi dan pangkat untuk orang-orang politik. Ia peluang untuk merintis budaya politik yang lebih berfokus kepada penyelesaian masalah rakyat dan masa depan negara dan rakyat,” it said.