KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Police arrested 349 individuals, including 39 wanted persons, in 235 raids and inspections carried out under Ops Cantas Bersepadu across Selangor over four days beginning Thursday.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk M. Kumar said those arrested comprised 280 men and 69 women aged between 20 and 83, including 85 foreigners.

He said five of those detained were listed as wanted persons under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA), while another 34 were wanted in connection with violent and property crime cases.

“Investigations are being conducted for various offences under the Penal Code, Immigration Act 1959/63, Second-Hand Dealers Act 1946, Societies Act 1966 and Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said in a statement yesterday.

M. Kumar said the operation involved inspections at business premises, residential areas and construction sites, and was carried out jointly by Bukit Aman’s CID, Special Branch, the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID), the Air Operations Force (PGU), the Immigration Department and local authorities.

He said the operation also targeted organised crime groups and aimed to disrupt their financial networks by taking enforcement action against premises suspected of financing their activities.

Inspections on two entertainment outlets found that they were operating without entertainment licences, while 13 business premises were believed to have employed foreign workers without valid passes or permits.

Local authorities also issued compounds against several business owners for various licensing offences, he said.

M. Kumar said the success of the operation reflected the Royal Malaysia Police’s continued commitment to strengthening crime prevention and enforcement efforts, particularly against organised crime, through inter-agency cooperation.

He also urged the public to continue providing information on criminal activities to support efforts to prevent and combat crime for the well-being of the community. — Bernama