Petals Malaysia’s Annual Revenue on Shopee Boosted by 48% as Affiliates Drive 4 in 10 Orders

Khairul Azman, founder of Petals Malaysia with staff ready to deliver customers' parcels.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 October 2024 - Local businesses in Malaysia are rising to meet the growing demand for homegrown products, supported by platforms like Shopee. According to Shopee’s recent Sayangi Malaysia, Jom Rai Lokal survey, 98% of Malaysians believe that shopping locally can uplift underserved communities. Moreover, over 80% of Malaysians prefer to buy Made-in-Malaysia products, driven by their desire to support local communities, reduce environmental impact, and preserve cultural heritage.The Shopee Rai Lokal initiative celebrates the inspiring stories of these homegrown entrepreneurs who break down barriers and achieve success in the digital realm. They utilise tools such as storefronts, live-streaming, video content, and personalised chats to connect with customers. Brands like Petals Malaysia exemplify this trend, leveraging e-commerce to expand their reach, foster national pride, and showcase Malaysia's vibrant entrepreneurial spirit.Khairul Azman, the founder of Petals Malaysia, recognised the increasing demand for local solutions in a market saturated with international brands that often overlook the specific needs of Malaysians. He launched Petals Malaysia to provide sustainable, Made-in-Malaysia hair care products that cater to local preferences and values. The brand’s signature Hair Colour Shampoo transforms grey hair in just 15 minutes without the need for mixing, making it environmentally friendly and wudhu’-friendly—addressing the unique needs of Malaysian consumers.Understanding the modern consumer's emphasis on community and sustainability, Khairul sought to expand his reach. In 2021, after facing the limitations and costs of traditional social media, he turned to Shopee. "Our journey is more than just selling a product," Khairul explains. "Shopee allows us to share our story, rooted in local ingredients and sustainable practices, all delivered with 100% effectiveness." Through various online touchpoints, Shopee connects Malaysians with products crafted with care and an understanding of their unique needs.Petals Malaysia has transformed the shopping experience for a diverse customer base, including older Malaysians, sustainability enthusiasts, and Gen Z. By leveraging Shopee Live, they create a communal atmosphere that invites customers to participate in product demonstrations. During live-streaming sessions, Petals Malaysia showcases their Hair Colour Shampoo in action, turning grey hair into vibrant hues in real-time. This interactive experience allows customers to engage directly with the brand, ask questions, and receive immediate responses. "We cater to Malaysians who want to see results before they believe," Khairul shares. "Shopee Live lets them witness the transformation, building trust and confidence in our product."These interactive sessions also provide a unique opportunity to delve into the science behind their products, highlighting how locally sourced ingredients minimise environmental impact while bolstering the local economy. "Every ingredient reflects our commitment to Malaysia’s environment and community," Khairul adds proudly. Furthermore, Petals Malaysia uses these sessions to offer flash deals and bundle offers tailored specifically for Gen Z shoppers, creating a sense of urgency that drives faster conversions.Beyond live sessions, Petals Malaysia captivates audiences with Shopee Video content, featuring inspiring "before and after" transformations, heartfelt customer testimonials, and insights into their sustainable practices. "We’ve seen a significant boost in engagement, particularly among Gen Z, who value real-time interaction and authenticity," Khairul notes. "This has helped us build a loyal customer base that shares our values."To reach even more Malaysians, Petals Malaysia strategically employs Shopee Ads and targeted promotions, connecting with customers who seek products that resonate with their values. By offering exclusive live-stream deals, Shopee Coins, and follower vouchers, they ensure their offerings stand out. Major sales events like 9.9 and 11.11 further amplify their reach, attracting shoppers prioritising quality and affordability.Petals Malaysia also excels in Shopee Affiliate Marketing, partnering with trusted beauty bloggers and influencers to engage audiences passionate about beauty, sustainability, and local craftsmanship. "Our multi-faceted approach not only builds credibility but also educates customers, empowering them to make informed choices," Khairul emphasises. This strategy effectively connects with consumers eager to support products that align with their values and specific needs.This comprehensive strategy has propelled Petals Malaysia to impressive heights, achieving a 48% year-on-year revenue increase with affiliate marketing efforts now contributing to 4 in 10 orders, showcasing the power of their multi-faceted approach and their strong connection with consumers."Shopee proudly supports homegrown brands like Petals Malaysia," says Tan Ming Kit, Head of Marketing and Business Intelligence at Shopee Malaysia. "The innovation and creativity of Malaysian businesses inspire us, and we are committed to helping them thrive online. Our platform offers a comprehensive suite of sales channels and resources to fuel their success, as exemplified by Petals Malaysia. For instance, Shopee University provides free online courses led by experts and experienced sellers, covering vital areas like sales, marketing, and operations, while keeping everyone updated with the latest e-commerce trends."Tan adds, "We invite everyone to explore the vibrant world of local products and support exceptional brands like Petals Malaysia. Download the Shopee app and explore the 'Shopee Rai Lokal' circle, where you can uncover local treasures that reflect the rich cultural heritage and craftsmanship of our entrepreneurs. Each product tells a story, showcasing the unique talent and dedication of Malaysian creators and businesses. By choosing to shop locally, you are not just purchasing a product; you are supporting a vision and empowering local communities."Hashtag: #ShopeeMY #ShopeeRaiLokal

Shopee Malaysia

Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia & Taiwan. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.



Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region’s digital economy with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.



Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena and SeaMoney.

