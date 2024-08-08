300 Chen Zhi Scholars Gain Access to Nearly 50 Exclusive Internship Opportunities

Mr. Gabriel Tan, Head of Prince Foundation (center), stands with representatives from various Prince Group business units, alongside Chen Zhi Scholars, at the Prince Group’s Career Fair.

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 August 2024 - Prince Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Prince Holding Group, led by its visionary chairman Neak Oknha Chen Zhi , proudly announced the successful conclusion of the "Prince Group Career Fair," an exclusive event for its distinguished Chen Zhi Scholarship students. This highly anticipated occasion provided a vital platform for scholars to explore diverse career paths, engage with industry professionals, and acquire essential insights to guide their future endeavors.Under Chen Zhi 's guidance, Prince Foundation reaffirms its commitment to fostering educational excellence and professional growth through the Career Fair. By bridging the gap between academia and industry, the Foundation aims to equip its scholars with the necessary tools and experiences to excel in their chosen careers.Three hundred Chen Zhi Scholars from Batches 1-3 gained access to nearly 50 exclusive internship opportunities, underscoring the Foundation's dedication to providing real-world experience and professional growth.The Career Fair, organized by Prince Foundation, aimed to empower its talented Chen Zhi Scholars by granting them direct access to industry leaders and experts. The event showcased the extensive range of career opportunities available within the Prince Group ecosystem, highlighting the dynamic and multifaceted nature of the company's business operations.Mr. Gabriel Tan, Head of Prince Foundation, delivered the welcome remarks during the Career Fair, telling the students, "As Seneca wisely said, 'Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity.' At Prince Foundation, we believe in turning potential into success. Today, we invite our Chen Zhi Scholars to seize this opportunity, actively engage with industry leaders, and transform opportunities into achievements with Prince Group."Chen Zhi Scholarship aligns with the Royal Government of Cambodia's Pentagonal Strategy on human development by investing in higher education and equipping students with essential skills for future challenges. This initiative supports the strategy's focus on enhancing human capital to drive Cambodia's socio-economic growth and achieve high-income status by 2050.The Foundation extended its sincere gratitude to the participating business units: Prince Holding Group, Prince Real Estate Group, and Prince Bank. Their enthusiastic involvement and unwavering support were instrumental in creating an engaging and informative environment for the scholars.Through interactive booths, insightful presentations, and one-on-one interactions, the business units demonstrated their commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders and innovators. Notable speakers included Mr. Jonel Guittap, Public Relations Manager of Prince Holding Group; Mr. Chan T. Chem, Executive Director of Prince Foundation; Mr. Justin Lee, Campus Recruitment of Prince Real Estate Group; and Mrs. Vat Sreyvoat, Head of the Center of Human Capital Management at Prince Bank. Their contributions were invaluable in providing an overview of their respective companies and inspiring the scholars.Hashtag: #PrinceHoldingGroup #PrinceFoundation #PrinceRealEstateGroup #PrinceBank #ChenZhiScholarship #CareerFair #FutureLeaders

About Prince Foundation

Prince Foundation, founded in 2015, is one of Cambodia's leading philanthropic foundations. A member of Prince Holding Group, which is one of the largest business groups in Cambodia, the Foundation aims to work with local communities to build thriving living and working environments that elevate people's well-being and livelihoods, following the vision: "Together, Building a Better Future for Cambodia."



Focusing on education and youth development, healthcare, and community engagement and sports, and healthcare initiatives, Prince Foundation works with partners to deliver sustainable programs that enhance opportunities for Cambodia's youths, build resilience in communities, and contribute to sustainable infrastructure.



The Foundation's flagship projects are the Chen Zhi Scholarship, offering full scholarships, stipends, internships, and work opportunities to 400 Cambodian university students over a period of seven years, and Prince Horology, where aspiring Cambodian watchmakers learn the art of Swiss-style watchmaking in a state-of-the-art facility. Prince Foundation has launched more than 250 philanthropic initiatives, benefiting over 1.3 million people, with donations exceeding US$16 million.



