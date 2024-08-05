Crown Worldwide Group Hong Kong has won Green Environmental Protection Award at the ESG Achievement Awards 2024.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 August 2024 - Crown Worldwide Group Hong Kong has been honored with the prestigious Master Insight ESG Achievement Awards 2024 in the category of 'Green Environmental Protection' for the second consecutive year. The award ceremony took place at the Hong Kong Exchange on July 29.The ESG Achievement Awards celebrate sustainability across industries by acknowledging individuals and organizations that have demonstrated exceptional dedication to ESG (environmental, social, and governance) principles and a green vision in Hong Kong. The Awards recognized Crown Worldwide Group for its outstanding contributions in the realm of Green Environmental Protection within the private organization sector.Over nearly six decades, we have always believed success extends beyond financial performance. It lies in our ability to make a meaningful and lasting difference in society and the world at large. Sustainability is at the heart of Crown's business and is reflected in everything the company does, from managing operations to service offerings and forging partnerships with organizations that share the same vision.Dennis Muldowney, Managing Director of Crown Worldwide Group Hong Kong, said during the Awards Presentation Ceremony, "This award acknowledges Crown Hong Kong's longstanding dedication to sustainability and our ongoing initiatives to minimize our environmental footprint, support local communities, and uphold ethical business practices. We are committed to making a positive impact on the environment and the communities where we work and live, and we will continue to rise to the challenges ahead."Hashtag: #CrownWorldwide

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Crown Worldwide Group

Crown Worldwide Group is a privately owned logistics company founded in 1965 and headquartered in Hong Kong. Committed to making it simpler to live, work and do business anywhere in the world.



