Arlo’s new multiple login feature ensures that that the whole family can have eyes on their home and loved ones.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 August 2024 - Arlo Technologies, Inc., a leading smart home security brand, today announces the launch of its new Multiple Login feature. This innovative enhancement allows Arlo users to securely access their accounts from multiple devices simultaneously, providing uninterrupted monitoring of their homes and loved ones.Traditionally, logging into an Arlo account from another device would automatically sign out any previously logged-in devices. With the new Multiple Login feature, users can now maintain active sessions across various devices, ensuring continuous surveillance without interruption.For more information on the full range of Arlo smart home security products and services, visit www.arlo.com/hk/home Hashtag: #Arlo

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is an award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the ways in which people can protect everything that matters to them with advanced home, business, and personal security solutions. Arlo's deep expertise in AI- and CV-powered analytics, cloud services, user experience and product design, and innovative wireless and RF connectivity enables the delivery of a seamless, smart security experience for Arlo users that is easy to set up and interact with every day. Arlo's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight, and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning connected devices, software, and services. These include wire-free, smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, floodlights, security system, and Arlo's subscription services: Arlo Secure and Arlo Safe.



With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to implementing industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo does not monetise personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.