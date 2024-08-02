Building a safe learning environment

WEST PAPUA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 August 2024 - Supported by Henkel's 'Make an Impact on Tomorrow' initiative, Henkel Indonesia partnered non-governmental organization Yayasan Kelestarian dan Edukasi Kaimana to rebuild SD Namatota, a primary school building in West Papua, Indonesia.The school was originally constructed in 1973 through community funding and was facing structural issues and deteriorating conditions including leaks, wall cracks, and inadequate toilet facilities and water supply. Through the project, the school was rebuilt with a focus on safety and durability.The six-week transformation project delivered a revitalized school environment featuring three classrooms with new walls and roofing, upgraded windows and doors, and fresh paint. Other key improvements included improved sanitation facilities with two refurbished toilets and a water pump to supply running water, and a functional library space repurposed from a small storage building. The building's infrastructure was also strengthened with cement castings to enhance safety."Henkel is committed to supporting the needs of the communities we operate in. We hope that this project can play a meaningful role in supporting educational standards in Namatota and empowering future generations," said Alejandro Schoenhoff, President of Henkel Indonesia.Joel Jeckson Sumantry, Head of Yayasan Kelestarian dan Edukasi Kaimana, said, "The school is now a safer and more hygienic environment for the children of Namatota Island to learn. On behalf of SD Namatota and the foundation, we want to thank Henkel for supporting our community."SD Namatota currently serves 115 students and employs five dedicated teachers, providing tuition-free education to support local families and empower the community.Hashtag: #Henkel

About Henkel

With its brands, innovations and technologies, Henkel holds leading market positions worldwide in the industrial and consumer businesses. The business unit Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the market for adhesives, sealants and functional coatings. With Consumer Brands, the company holds leading positions especially in laundry & home care and hair in many markets and categories around the world. The company's three strongest brands are Loctite, Persil and Schwarzkopf. In fiscal 2023, Henkel reported sales of more than 21.5 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 2.6 billion euros. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. Sustainability has a long tradition at Henkel, and the company has a clear sustainability strategy with specific targets. Henkel was founded in 1876 and today employs a diverse team of about 48,000 people worldwide – united by a strong corporate culture, shared values and a common purpose: "Pioneers at heart for the good of generations." More information at www.henkel.com

