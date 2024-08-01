

The mutual ideation process involved an extensive exploration by more than 20 Studio Harcourt and HONOR imaging experts over 400 days. The team analyzed over 1,000 scenarios and millions of datasets, ensuring Studio Harcourt's classic essence can be captured on smartphones. In addition, the triple 50MP Portrait Camera incorporates an upgraded HONOR RAW Domain Algorithm, producing well-balanced portraits that manage exposure in bright areas while preserving intricate details in darker lighting scenarios.



Innovative Eye Comfort Display for Extended Immersion

Adhering to its commitment to human-centric innovations, the HONOR 200 Pro features 3840Hz Risk-free Dimming[1], as verified by the TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free Display Certification and the TÜV Rheinland Full Care Display Certification. To ensure extended eye comfort, the HONOR 200 Series also features Natural Tone 2.0, which optimizes the display color temperature gradient based on ambient light, and an AI Circadian Night Display that leverages AI to intelligently adjust the color temperature of the screen to regulate blue light and transition to a melatonin boosting setting at night to improve sleep quality based on users’ sleep cycle. Furthermore, the HONOR 200 Series supports Adaptive Dimming, which adjusts screen brightness based on external light input and the application use, ensuring a more comfortable viewing experience. With the 1.5K Quad-curved Floating Display[2] and a peak HDR brightness of 4000 nits[3], the HONOR 200 Series allows users to enjoy excellent visibility even in the most challenging scenarios such as direct sunlight.



Enhanced Hardware Performance for Seamless Connectivity

The HONOR 200 Pro is packed with a large 5200mAh[4] Silicon-carbon battery that enables up to 61 hours[5] of continuous music streaming on a single charge. To maximize user productivity, the HONOR 200 Pro features powerful supercharge capabilities. With lightning-fast 100W Wired HONOR SuperCharge[6] and 66W Wireless HONOR SuperCharge[7], users can charge their device fully in only 41 minutes[8], making it the ideal device for busy users who are always on the go. The HONOR 200 Pro also provides an impressive 12GB memory and large 512GB storage drive, which allows users to store and access their data without limitations, guaranteeing a seamless and hassle-free experience. The mutual ideation process involved an extensive exploration by more than 20 Studio Harcourt and HONOR imaging experts over 400 days. The team analyzed over 1,000 scenarios and millions of datasets, ensuring Studio Harcourt's classic essence can be captured on smartphones. In addition, the triple 50MP Portrait Camera incorporates an upgraded HONOR RAW Domain Algorithm, producing well-balanced portraits that manage exposure in bright areas while preserving intricate details in darker lighting scenarios.Adhering to its commitment to human-centric innovations, the HONOR 200 Pro features 3840Hz Risk-free Dimming, as verified by the TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free Display Certification and the TÜV Rheinland Full Care Display Certification. To ensure extended eye comfort, the HONOR 200 Series also features Natural Tone 2.0, which optimizes the display color temperature gradient based on ambient light, and an AI Circadian Night Display that leverages AI to intelligently adjust the color temperature of the screen to regulate blue light and transition to a melatonin boosting setting at night to improve sleep quality based on users’ sleep cycle. Furthermore, the HONOR 200 Series supports Adaptive Dimming, which adjusts screen brightness based on external light input and the application use, ensuring a more comfortable viewing experience. With the 1.5K Quad-curved Floating Displayand a peak HDR brightness of 4000 nits, the HONOR 200 Series allows users to enjoy excellent visibility even in the most challenging scenarios such as direct sunlight.The HONOR 200 Pro is packed with a large 5200mAhSilicon-carbon battery that enables up to 61 hoursof continuous music streaming on a single charge. To maximize user productivity, the HONOR 200 Pro features powerful supercharge capabilities. With lightning-fast 100W Wired HONOR SuperChargeand 66W Wireless HONOR SuperCharge, users can charge their device fully in only 41 minutes, making it the ideal device for busy users who are always on the go. The HONOR 200 Pro also provides an impressive 12GB memory and large 512GB storage drive, which allows users to store and access their data without limitations, guaranteeing a seamless and hassle-free experience.



Equipped with the robust Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform, the HONOR 200 Pro achieves a CPU clock speed of up to 3GHz, guaranteeing seamless graphics rendering and real-time responsiveness. Featuring MagicOS 8.0, the HONOR 200 Pro offers an intelligent user experience enriched with a range of AI-powered smart functionalities. MagicOS 8.0 also offers flagship features such as Magic Portal, Magic Capsule and Magic Ring on the HONOR 200 Pro that streamline user digital interactions.



Pricing and Promotion

The HONOR 200 Pro, priced at S$799, comes in Moonlight White and Ocean Cyan, while the HONOR 200, available in Moonlight White and Black, comes in two variants: 256GB for S$599 and 512GB for S$669.

Pre-Order Special: 1 – 7 August 2024

Pre-order the HONOR 200 series between 1-7 August 2024 and get S$50 instant rebate each order! Plus, enjoy a free HONOR SuperCharge Wireless Charger Stand and a 365-day Front & Back Crack Replacement (worth S$329) with the HONOR 200 Pro, or a free HONOR Earbuds X6 and a 365-day Front & Back Crack Replacement (worth S$299) with the HONOR 200. Don’t miss this chance—promotion is valid only during the pre-order period and while stocks last!

Official Sale: 8 August 2024

Beginning 8 August 2024, receive a 365-day Front & Back Crack Replacement with every purchase of the HONOR 200 series (worth S$229). This offer is for a limited time only and while stocks last!

Where to Buy

Pre-order and official sale are available at Authorized HONOR Retailers, Best Denki, Challenger, Courts, Harvey Norman, and Gain City. You can also shop online at:

HONOR Official Store (Lazada)

https://www.facebook.com/HONORSingapore

https://www.instagram.com/honor_singapore

https://www.youtube.com/@HONORSingapore



Footnotes Equipped with the robust Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform, the HONOR 200 Pro achieves a CPU clock speed of up to 3GHz, guaranteeing seamless graphics rendering and real-time responsiveness. Featuring MagicOS 8.0, the HONOR 200 Pro offers an intelligent user experience enriched with a range of AI-powered smart functionalities. MagicOS 8.0 also offers flagship features such as Magic Portal, Magic Capsule and Magic Ring on the HONOR 200 Pro that streamline user digital interactions.The HONOR 200 Pro, priced at S$799, comes in Moonlight White and Ocean Cyan, while the HONOR 200, available in Moonlight White and Black, comes in two variants: 256GB for S$599 and 512GB for S$669.Pre-order the HONOR 200 series between 1-7 August 2024 and get S$50 instant rebate each order! Plus, enjoy a free HONOR SuperCharge Wireless Charger Stand and a 365-day Front & Back Crack Replacement (worth S$329) with the HONOR 200 Pro, or a free HONOR Earbuds X6 and a 365-day Front & Back Crack Replacement (worth S$299) with the HONOR 200. Don’t miss this chance—promotion is valid only during the pre-order period and while stocks last!Beginning 8 August 2024, receive a 365-day Front & Back Crack Replacement with every purchase of the HONOR 200 series (worth S$229). This offer is for a limited time only and while stocks last!Pre-order and official sale are available at Authorized HONOR Retailers, Best Denki, Challenger, Courts, Harvey Norman, and Gain City. You can also shop online at:HONOR Official Store (Lazada) https://www.lazada.sg/shop/honor-singapore

HONOR Official Store (Shopee) https://shopee.sg/honorsg

HONOR Official Store (TikTok) https://www.tiktok.com/@honorsingapore

For more information, please visit HONOR online at https://www.hihonor.com/sg

[4] The typical battery capacity is 5200mAh, and the rated battery capacity is 5100mAh. The data comes from the HONOR labs.

[5] Data from HONOR labs

[6] 100W HONOR SuperCharge means the maximum output power of the charger is 100W. The actual charging power may vary depending on individual differences, user habits, and environmental factors. Please refer to the actual scenario.

[7] Need to purchase HONOR super fast charging wireless charger with a charging specification of not less than 66W. The actual charging power may vary depending on individual differences, user habits and environmental factors. Please refer to the actual scenario.

[8] Data from HONOR labs.



The HONOR 200 Pro takes portrait photography to new heights with the powerful AI-enhanced HONOR AI Portrait Engine. With a rich history of photographing legends from Roger Federer to the esteemed Queen Rania of Jordan, Studio Harcourt is synonymous with timeless portraits that showcase a symphony of visual storytelling through the skillful use of light and shadows. In collaboration with Studio Harcourt, the HONOR AI Portrait Engine distilled Studio Harcourt’s craftsmanship and understanding of shadow and light expression, empowering users to capture unique, distinctive portraits on their smartphones effortlessly.