Etiqa Insurance Singapore Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Special Offers at NATAS Travel Fair 2024

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 August 2024 - Etiqa Insurance Singapore (Etiqa) is proud to announce its continued partnership as the Official Sponsor and Travel Partner for National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (NATAS) Holidays 2024, held from 16 August to 18 August at the Singapore Expo Hall 4 and 5. This is Etiqa's third consecutive year of partnership with NATAS in 2024, underscoring the company's unwavering commitment to providing Singaporeans with comprehensive protection at all times.This year's NATAS Fair also coincides with Etiqa's 10anniversary, highlighting the company's enduring dedication to being with Singaporeans for the ride, serving as a trusted partner through life's journeys.As Etiqa celebrates this milestone, the company has expanded its presence at the fair with two booths, 4H46 and 5H02. Visitors to these booths can enjoy exclusive rewards, including a chance to win Apple products worth S$2,350 and an additional 5% off all Travel Infinite travel insurance plans with Maybank Cards. These exciting offers are part of Etiqa's extensive lineup of activities and campaigns planned for 2024."We are thrilled to continue our journey with NATAS as the Official Sponsor and Travel Partner for 2024," said Raymond Ong, CEO of Etiqa Insurance Singapore. "Over the past decade, Etiqa has remained steadfast in our commitment to safeguarding Singaporeans during their travels. Given the rising frequency of unexpected events such as air turbulence, the necessity of comprehensive travel insurance cannot be overstated. Etiqa aims to empower Singaporeans to explore the world with confidence, and this partnership reinforces our dedication to providing peace of mind and protection."Visit booths 4H46 and 5H02 to discover how Etiqa Insurance Singapore can enhance the travel experience with Travel Infinite, our comprehensive travel insurance product designed to meet the needs of every traveller. NATAS Holidays 2024 will be open from 16 August to 18 August between 10am to 9.30pm. Admission is free.For more information, please visit https://www.etiqa.com.sg/personal/travel-insurance/travel-infinite Hashtag: #etiqa #etiqainsurancesingapore #natas #insurance

About Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd. (Etiqa Insurance Singapore)

Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd. (EIPL) is a life and general insurance company licensed and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and governed by the Insurance Act 1966. Having protected customers in Singapore since 1961 under the name United General Insurance Co. Sdn. Bhd., the company transitioned into the Singapore branch of Etiqa Insurance Berhad in 2009. Today, EIPL in Singapore stands as the pivotal operating entity of Etiqa Insurance Group, a leading insurance and takaful provider in ASEAN.



EIPL offers a comprehensive range of life and general insurance products accessible through its diverse distribution channels, including bancassurance, agents, brokers, financial advisers, partnerships, direct and online sales via Tiq by Etiqa. Etiqa is rated 'A' by credit rating agency Fitch for the group's 'Favorable' business profile. EIPL is owned by Maybank Ageas Holdings Berhad, a joint venture combining local market expertise with international insurance knowledge, with 69% ownership by Maybank, the fourth largest banking group in Southeast Asia, and 31% by Ageas, an international insurance group operating across 13 countries.



