Seminar scene

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 July 2024 - Award-winning multi-asset CFD broker VT Markets recently completed a successful seminar in Hong Kong. Featuring stock-picking expert Louis Wong, renowned stock commentator Agnes Wu, and analyst Eyad, the event was a masterclass focusing on identifying investment strategies for the latter half of 2024.While the experts shared insights on building and applying investment strategies, the seminar was an immediate hit, attracting nearly 200 industry professionals and trading enthusiasts; a likely indicator of the country's growing interest towards professional guidance in practical trading.The seminar began with a presentation by VT Markets ' special analyst Eyad, who shared his approach towards investment trend analysis. Stemming from his personal experience and his losses in trading, Eyad explained how to identify complete trading signals from macroeconomic data and apply them to specific trading executions.His analysis covered economic condition judgments, product selection criteria, and information filtering. Eyad explained that his goal was to help traders understand the overall trading context through intuitive methods; establishing correct investment thinking and knowledge systems in the process. This will ostensibly reduce losses and increase win rates in trading.Louis Wong and Agnes Wu then provided their interpretations of the U.S. and global markets for the second half of the year. With a volatile economy looming in the background, they discussed the future investment prospects of Hong Kong stocks.One topic that stood out was the U.S. stock market. Often used as an indicator for how domestic markets might respond, the experts explained that the market was keenly observing U.S. stock trends for the latter half of the year. As part of the seminar's bid towards better financial education, Wong started with an explanation of his analysis using critical data and indicators affecting the U.S. stock market.Wong then elaborated on the highly-anticipated U.S. presidential election, opining that if Trump won, his aggressive unilateralism and America-first approach could pose significant risks for the market. For instance, Trump's potential tariff imposition on countries like China might escalate the trade war, leading to higher inflation in the U.S. This is in stark contrast with expectations towards Trump; the market expects him to push the Federal Reserve towards a monetary easing policy, benefiting assets like bonds, gold, and small-cap stocks.Agnes Wu then reviewed the status and future of the U.S. and other Asian markets, using hot topics like youth employment and consumer market activity in Mainland China as the main medium of analysis.With the Hong Kong stock market serving as a bridge between Mainland China and the international markets, its movements reflect regional and global economic trends and Sino-U.S. relations. In this regard, for Hong Kong stocks, Wu suggests that if the Hong Kong government introduces economic stimulus plans, ETFs like the CSI 300 Index could be considered as good portfolio enhancers. Her advice was to focus on leading stocks with better profitability and avoid companies with single revenue sources to reduce risk.As part of its mission towards enhancing financial literacy, VT Markets will continue to provide such platforms for investors to exchange knowledge and learn from experts. In a vastly competitive financial market such as Hong Kong, having access to a professional and trustworthy broker committed to enhancing practical financial knowledge will give investors an edge over the competition.Hashtag: #VTMarkets #CFDs #CFDsbrokers #Forextrading #Goldtrading #MT4 #Wongwaikit #Wumangching #stocks

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.