Unveiling the latest from SKINARMA, the JUNO Collection blends urban chic with outdoor functionality.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 July 2024 -, the Singaporean lifestyle brand known for pushing the boundaries of self-expression and style, is set to launch its latest collection, JUNO. Coming soon, this collection will be available for purchase online. The collection embodies the brand's vision to rewrite how fashion, tech, art and culture are seen.Founded in 2018, SKINARMA has quickly gained a niche following worldwide, from Taiwan to Dubai, by merging fashion and tech with unfiltered creative freedom. The JUNO collection marks a new direction for the brand, showcasing a stripped-down aesthetic that sets it apart from previous offerings.JUNO is a capsule collection of carry items inspired by the outdoors and influenced by recent gorpcore trends. This new line of laptop sleeves , sling bags, and crossbody sacoche bags seamlessly blends functionality with the characteristics of outdoor hiking gear and modern utility bags, catering to the everyday person seeking style and practicality.Departing from previous designs with loud logotypes and reflective materials, JUNO features a minimalist aesthetic with a subtle x-print and muted colours. Hidden snap closures and numerous pockets and compartments make these pieces ideal for daily use, whether heading to the office or embarking on a weekend hike.“JUNO was designed with the everyday person in mind. We wanted to create a highly functional collection for all kinds of situations – travel, work, everyday activities, and even outdoor adventures. And we opted to pair it with a clean, simple aesthetic while still retaining that signature SKRM attitude so that anyone can carry and style it the way they want,” shared Darren, Fashion Director at SKINARMA.While there are no immediate plans for expansion, the brand hints at future releases, including the JUNO bag straps as a versatile lanyard/strap collection. This move allows customers to add a touch of SKINARMA flair to their phones or other small crossbody bags.The JUNO collection will be available on the brand’s website ( https://skinarma.com ). New customers who sign up for SKINARMA's mailing list can enjoy a 10% discount on their first purchase, including items from the JUNO collection.For the latest updates on the JUNO collection and future releases, follow SKINARMA on social media below.Hashtag: #SKINARMA

