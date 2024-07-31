BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire – 31 July 2024 - ONYX Hospitality Group , a renowned leader in hotel management, is proud to announce the opening of Shama Suasana Johor Bahru , marking the debut of the first Shama hotel and serviced apartment in Malaysia. This milestone expansion further strengthens the Shama brand's presence in Southeast Asia, and is particularly significant as it makes Malaysia the first country, outside of Thailand, to host all three ONYX Hospitality Group brands: Amari, OZO, and Shama.Shama is dedicated to offering a unique blend of comfort, style, and convenience to both business and leisure travellers, combining fully-furnished apartments with hotel-level service. Shama Suasana Johor Bahru welcomes guests on a journey into the heart of Johor Bahru. A perfect blend of homely comfort and sophistication awaits, with 87 elegantly appointed suites ranging from one-bedroom to executive three-bedroom suites.Johor Bahru, located just across the border from Singapore, is the southernmost city in Malaysia. It's a bustling hub known for its great value and diverse shopping experiences and vibrant food scene. Strategically positioned in the bustling city centre, Shama Suasana Johor Bahru provides guests with unparalleled access to the city's key attractions, embodying the 'Freedom to Explore' concept that is central to the Shama brand experience. Nearby are an endless choice of eateries and shopping opportunities, with the famous Zenith Mall adjacent to the property. Other shopping malls KOMTAR JBCC and City Square Johor Bahru are also close by.The Rapid Transport System, just five minutes away, offers easy access to explore the city. In addition, the nearest CIQ crossing (customs, immigration, and quarantine checkpoint for cars, buses, and the JB Sentral train station), heritage sites, and enriching activities like the Johor Bahru Heritage Trail are all within close proximity.Yuthachai Charanachitta, CEO of ONYX Hospitality Group, commented on the significance of this launchShama Suasana Johor Bahru's comfortable and luxurious suites have been designed with guests' comfort in mind, offering spacious living suitable for groups or families of all sizes. The suites are complete with modern amenities, and everything needed for a practical and pleasant stay, including fully-equipped kitchens, separate living and dining areas with ample space for unwinding, high-speed Wi-Fi, smart TVs, and premium bedding.The property also offers an array of facilities designed to enhance guests' stay, including a state-of-the-art fitness centre, an outdoor swimming pool with panoramic city views, a residents' lounge for relaxation and socialising, meeting rooms equipped with the latest technology, and 24-hour security and concierge services. As part of its commitment to sustainability and community engagement, Shama Suasana Johor Bahru will implement various eco-friendly initiatives and partner with local businesses to provide guests with authentic local experiences.The launch of Shama Suasana Johor Bahru aligns with ONYX Hospitality Group's vision to become the best medium-sized hospitality management company in Southeast Asia. This opening marks a significant step in ONYX Hospitality group's expansion plans, with the aim of operating over 50 properties across the region by 2025.Hashtag: #ONYX

