ZHONGSHAN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 July 2024 - On July 30, the one-month anniversary of the official opening of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link, a mega cross-sea project, the 2024 Zhongshan Global Investment Promotion Conference was held in Zhongshan, Guangdong Province, China. The investment amount of signed projects and projects under negotiation at the event exceeded RMB 300 billion.The successful commissioning of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link has brought great opportunities for Zhongshan to embrace the east bank of the Pearl River and to the world. At the conference, Zhongshan showcased its unique location, sound and handy industrial support, broad and high-quality development space, collaborative and open innovation ecosystem, efficient and convenient administrative services, practical investment policies, and pleasant and superior living environment, inviting global investors to invest in Zhongshan and the Greater Bay Area.The theme of the conference was "Sharing the New Link and Seizing New Opportunities." For the first time, Zhongshan solicited projects in the innovative form of voluntary registration, attracting nearly 200 enterprise representatives from all over the world to register for the conference within three days. The conference was highlighted by the announcement that 20,000 mu (around 1,333.333 hectares) of industrial land will be available in the year, providing ample space for high-quality projects.As a key manufacturing base in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Zhongshan is home to 34 industrial categories as well as three hundred-billion-yuan industrial clusters and eight ten-billion-yuan ones. The projects signed at the event involve advanced manufacturing industries such as high-end equipment manufacturing, next-generation information technology, biomedicine and health care, new energy, new materials, and the low-altitude economy, as well as modern service industries such as cultural tourism, new retail, high-end catering, and hotels. The project footprint extends to the United States, Spain, and key regions in China.As a super project, the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link generates super effects, including strong support for the integrated development of the east and west sides of the Pearl River Estuary and facilitation for the "one-hour living circle" within the Greater Bay Area. Zhongshan is evolving into an ideal investment destination for domestic and overseas investors.Ferring Pharmaceuticals, among these investors, is a biopharmaceutical company founded in Sweden in 1950. Jens Regelin, the Senior Vice President of the Global Manufacturing Network at Ferring Pharmaceuticals, attributed the rapid development of Ferring's Zhongshan plant in the past nearly 20 years to the Zhongshan government's support of the pharmaceutical industry, an excellent business environment, strong economic vitality, and rich talent pipeline. The recently opened Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link makes the Zhongshan location even more advantageous. As a result, this year the company has decided to transfer more products to its Zhongshan site.Klaus Zenkel, Vice President of the European Chamber and Chair of the South China Chapter, noted that the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link brings new opportunities. "We have seen many high tech companies already here, and I think that more companies will settle in Zhongshan because it is more accessible. It has a short distance to Shenzhen and to Nansha , Guangzhou. It's a very good location now in Zhongshan. And Zhongshan has an advantage in the land area".Wang Jialiang, Chairman of Beijing Honghui Energy Development Co., Ltd., acknowledged Zhongshan's first-class business environment, high administrative service efficiency, and professional services, which have strengthened the company's confidence in the city. "We aspire to become a world-leading high-tech energy storage enterprise in Zhongshan. In the next few years, we expect to achieve an output value of tens of billions of yuan and export our products to the world."The business environment is competitiveness. Zhongshan takes business environment optimization as the "top priority" in reform, making every effort to foster a world-class business environment that is market-oriented, law-based, and internationalized. In the second City Aggregate Credit Index rating in 2024, Zhongshan was ranked first among prefecture-level cities in China.At the event, videos were played to present Zhongshan's investment and business environment, and to attract investment for the industrial space in the city. Outstanding enterprises established in Zhongshan were awarded with tablets, and representative collectives and individuals in Zhongshan's high-quality development in 2023 were presented certificates.

