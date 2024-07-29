NEW!

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 July 2024 – Get ready,Known for their game-changing take on prawn claypot, this new location promises to be the hottest spot in town.The culinary journey began on January 4, 2024, when Woodlands Claypot Prawn introduced Singapore to the tantalizing Lala claypot—a Malaysian sensation that quickly became the talk of the town. By February 2024, the founders decided to sell their lucrative Lala Claypot venture and pivoted to establish themselves as the ultimate purveyors of prawn claypot in Singapore.Fast forward to now, and Woodlands Claypot Prawn has become the undisputed OG of premium charcoal prawn claypot, with three successful existing outlets—two non-halal and one halal in Toa Payoh. The upcoming Jurong outlet will further broaden their appeal, catering to an ever-growing market that craves quality and comfort food.Leading this exciting new chapter iswhich owns Woodlands Claypot Prawn. Jay and his team have put their heart and soul into developing unique combinations of soup bases and prawns, a process so meticulous it's been affectionately termed in a Singaporean way "R&D and tasted so much till we are scared." With premium ingredients sourced from the same supplier trusted by renowned restaurant groups in Singapore, diners can expect nothing short of excellence at a fraction of the cost.This isn't just a tale of culinary success; it's a narrative of grit, passion, and camaraderie. The four founders pooled their own money and got their hands dirty, working on the ground for the first two months to build something truly extraordinary.Jay, the brainy strategic planner of the group, has a background that reads like an entrepreneurial novel. From brokering event tickets at the age of 14 to managing internships and navigating the traditional 9-to-6 grind, Jay's journey is a validation to independence and innovation. His sister-in-law, Michelle, who transitioned from a career in the Acai distribution industry, and Chee Shan, a direct lineage of Sing Long Group (Godfather of culinary sauces) who forged his own path, each bring their unique flair to the table.To highlight a key aspect of their story, Jay and their 4th partner, Alvin's partnership is nothing short of legendary. Alvin's incredible transformation from a delinquent past to a key societal player showcases how passion and grit can turn the tide. In under six months, the duo built a strong brotherhood that reached new heights during an August 2023 trip to Guangzhou. This adventure quickly thrust them into the entertainment scene, setting the stage for an epic new chapter. The rest, as they say, is history., Woodlands Claypot Prawn is set to spread its flavorful impact far and wide.marks just the beginning of an exciting new chapter brimming with delicious opportunities. Investors, partners, and international collaborators are invited to join us on this flavorful journey as we continue to innovate and expand our reach.Get ready to be part of the next big thing in the culinary world!5 Soon Lee Street, #01-08Pioneer Point, Singapore 62760718 Tampines Industrial Crescent#01-16, Singapore 52860510 Marsiling Industrial Estate Road 1,#01-01, Singapore 7392769 Toa Payoh Industrial Park,#01-1209, Singapore 319061

About Woodlands Claypot Prawn:

Woodlands Claypot Prawn is a dynamic dining brand celebrated for its innovative prawn claypot dishes and commitment to culinary excellence. With a focus on premium ingredients and unique flavor combinations, Woodlands Claypot Prawn continues to captivate diners and expand its reach both locally and internationally.



About HZG Group Pte Ltd.

HZG Group Pte Ltd is a multi-faceted Food & Beverage conglomerate dedicated to enhancing lifestyle and habitual enjoyment. We specialize in crafting exceptional dining experiences that seamlessly blend culinary excellence with everyday indulgence. Our commitment to quality and innovation drives us to deliver memorable moments that elevate everyday living, making us a leader in the industry and a partner of choice for those seeking both exceptional food and a vibrant lifestyle.