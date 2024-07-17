Work+Store Storage

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 July 2024 - Work+Store, a leading self-storage service provider in Singapore, is thrilled to announce the launch of its air-conditioned storage units. This new service, currently only available at Work+Store@202 Kallang Bahru, aims to provide customers with a cool, dry storage environment, ensuring that their belongings are kept in an optimal environment. At present, 93 units are available for rental. However, due to high demand, the business's newly launched aircon storage units are already gaining significant attention.This strategic addition is designed to meet the growing demand for aircon storage, offering a stable, cool environment for storing items that may not always be suitable for extended storage under Singapore's tropical climate, as the constant temperature and humidity fluctuations may damage these items over time.To celebrate this launch, Work+Store is offering a limited-time storage space promotion to enable new and existing customers to experience the benefits of air-conditioned storage at a reduced cost. As part of the company's National Day promotion, customers can enjoy up to a 59% discount on rent upon leasing the business's air-conditioned storage units at 202 Kallang Bahru."As one of the leading self-storage companies in Singapore, we are always looking for ways to improve and meet storage users' ever-changing demands. The newly launched 24/7 aircon storage space is part of our brand advancement plan to provide new storage solutions catering to a more diverse customer base," enthused Mr Danny Wong, CEO of Work+Store,"Given Work+Store @ 202 Kallang Bahru's strategic location, located near three MRT stations: Bendemeer, Boon Keng, and Kallang, we believe its prime location is ideal for storage users who require air-conditioned storage spaces based on their storage needs," Mr Danny Wong concluded.

About Work+Store

As Singapore Prestige Brand Award's (SPBA) Overall Winner For Established Brands 2023, Work+Store is a one-stop self-service storage provider that offers a comprehensive range of storage solutions to cater to the diverse needs of individuals and businesses. With a focus on affordability, convenience, security, and flexibility, Work+Store is committed to delivering exceptional value and service to its customers.

