HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 July 2024 - This summer, the sports event every 4 years will commence in Paris, with Break Dance being a competition item for the first time, appearing on the international stage and attracting the public! With "Street Dance @Mikiki" as the theme, different Hip-Hop elements are infused in the Parisian landmark scenes, including the Moulin Rouge, Eiffel Tower, Love Lock Bridge, Hip Hop Graffiti Wall, and French Cafe, together with street dance-themed interactive game zones from 20 July to 11 August at Mikiki. Let's immerse in the street dance fever and embark on an exciting journey!Besides, street dance performances will be held on designated dates. Well-known street dance experts will perform extempore, elevating the atmosphere to the peak!Date: 20 July to 11 August 2024Time: 10 am - 10 pmLocation: Mikiki G/F Atrium, Zone A (near Lukfook Jewellery) and Zone B (near Starbucks)Hashtag: #Mikiki

